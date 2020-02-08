NFL world is already falling in love with XFL kick-off

soccer on grass field at night with spot lighting

The XFL season began on Saturday at a time when football fans were anticipating everything. Because everyone sat down to watch the start of the game, it wasn’t long before NFL fans fell in love with the innovative kickoff format of the XFL.

Vince McMahon and XFL commissioner Oliver Luck had a vision for an innovative competition that excited the game and yet embraced the safety of the player. The new kick-off format described here debuted Saturday and was perfect.

The format gives the declarant enough space to run with blockers in front of him. More importantly, it limits the risk of major hits that lead to head injury on blocks.

From the excitement to the emphasis on player safety, the kick-off of the XFL has already become a hit. Now that so many football fans love it, the pressure from football fans for the NFL to adopt it is already starting.

this is clearly less likely to lead to a traumatic injury than the NFL kick-off and if it results in a single touchdown in the XFL this year, it will be a more exciting game than the NFL kick-off (there were 7 TDs this year) 2.603 NFL kick-offs, a solid .2%) https://t.co/dAdm1m9qIB

– Rodger Sherman (@rodger) 8 February 2020

I think I like the funky new kickoff format of the XFL with the reporting guys far ahead of the kicker, set up for the blockers … Looks like it’s a decent alternative instead of throwing the kickoff away altogether.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) 8 February 2020

I really like the way the @ xfl2020 kicks off. It is different and keeps it in the game.

– THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) 8 February 2020

Hey man. I am intrigued by this kick-off format

– FOST (@ GeorgeFoster72) February 8, 2020

Love the @ xfl2020 kick-off rule. Smart way to protect players and give returnees a chance to break off a big run.

– Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) 8 February 2020