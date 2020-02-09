NFL tight end Greg Olsen receives rave reviews as XFL stand analyst of Fox Sports

Bob Donnan-VS Sport TODAY

Greg Olsen has not yet decided whether he will retire or pursue a career in the broadcast. Based on his working Sunday on the XFL for Fox Sports, that decision may be even more difficult than anyone had imagined.

Olsen sounded like he has been doing this for years and the general consensus on social media is that he will crush it as an analyst.

Well, Greg Olsen just dominates this color performance ..

– TUA (@ bdilla10) 9 February 2020

Easy to see why former Canes TE Greg Olsen was highly sought after by every TV network Guy sounds like he has been an analyst for years. Nice start of this @ xfl2020 game

– Mando in Miami 🙌🦅🏝🏈🏋️‍♀️ (@ LakersCanes305) 9 February 2020

Greg Olsen is naturally in this. He is so much better than Witten

– Dustin Regan Padilla (@dustinregpad) February 9, 2020

Greg Olsen has been brilliant on commentary so far. Not surprising, but he is a natural talent. I also think that New York might be my XFL team. # XFL2020 #Guardians

– Dan Kiely (@ kiely85) February 9, 2020

The best part of the XFL in all 3 games are the announcers! Much more like college and excitement – love Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen #XFL

– Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) 9 February 2020

never pleasantly surprised when I realize that Greg Olsen calls a game

– Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 9, 2020

Unlike another tight end that tried the broadcast route and failed miserably, Olsen seems on his way to massive payouts for football when his career is over. He’s really good, and you have to imagine that networks will fight for the chance to land.

The Carolina Panthers recently released Olsen and he will become a free agent if he chooses to continue his football career in 2020.