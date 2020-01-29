NFL thanks M-DCPS director with surprising Super Bowl tickets - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A South Florida woman is envied by many after receiving a big surprise in the Super Bowl season.

She has worked for the Miami-Dade County Public School District for many years and remains committed to helping students.

Sometimes the shock of a surprise takes a while, but if it’s the trip of a lifetime, you have to see it to believe it.

“I can give you tickets to Super Bowl 54,” said former dolphin player Nat Moore.

Dr. Lupe Ferran Diaz didn’t know she would be busy next weekend when she was gifted with a surprise trip to Super Bowl 54.

“I’ve always wanted to be at a Super Bowl, but it’s even better when it’s home,” said Diaz.

Diaz is the director of Career & Technical Education for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

For years she has devoted countless hours to helping thousands of students reach greatness.

To say thank you, the NFL wanted to give her the experience of a lifetime.

“Your right to attend Super Bowl 54’s 100th anniversary is fabulous,” said Moore.

Moore, the current team leader, gave her the tickets.

“Educators who help our athletes along the way are super, super important,” said Moore. “Without the education I received here in Dade County as a child, I wouldn’t be here today.”

When she was growing up, Diaz loved soccer and even offered to teach the school soccer team in college.

Now the circle of their love for the game closes. She’ll be going to Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday and she already knows who to cheer on.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are the home team and the outsider, and I’m all chiefs,” she said.

Diaz received two of 500 tickets the NFL distributed this season to dedicated fans and community members who make a difference every day.

