NFL teams lost over $ 500 million in injuries in 2019

NFL teams paid more than half a billion dollars to Week 1 starters who missed games because of injuries this season and to players who ended the year with an injured reserve, according to an Associated Press study.

And the players who were most left behind in a league were more and more devoted to speed: the fastest guys on the field, broad receivers.

While much of the recent focus has been on protecting expensive quarterbacks and limiting head injuries – the impact has been somewhat higher than last year – most of the NFL’s medical staff has been maintaining wideouts and defenders who are trying to keep them healthy. Cornerbacks and safeties were in second and third place.

Tyreek Hill, the star of the Kansas City Chief, missed four of the 567 games in 2019, for which 74 recipients had paused. This cost the teams, according to the AP analysis of players with injured reserves at the end of the NFL regular season, along with $ 72 million in time missed by the opening game starters. The estimated $ 521 million that the AP spent on players does not include players who started after week 1 and later missed injured games.

Patrick Mahomes’ primary goal, Hill, injured his collarbone at the start of the season, just a few days after signing a three-year, $ 54 million contract. Luckily for the Chiefs, he returned in shape and helped them with the Super Bowl against San Francisco on Sunday. When asked about injuries to recipients, Hill said he had been injured but had never been hit so hard by a defender.

“That’s why you won’t be attacked,” said the nicknamed “Cheetah” and self-proclaimed fastest man in the NFL on Monday night. “You just have to learn how to cum better, baby, you know? That’s why we use those moments out of season, you know? “

The NFL continues to optimize the rules and keep track of players’ data to keep them healthier. Concussions rose this year to 145, 10 more than in 2018. The AP’s analysis showed that concussions cost more money on average compared to knee, neck and ankle injuries.

More than 60% of injuries this season were recorded with the # 1 knee on the lower extremities. This emerges from the injury information published last Thursday by the NFL. The league has a task force to investigate these injuries in order to better prevent them.

“This is a big deal. It is not just from the point of view of player availability from the club perspective, but also from the player perspective,” said Leigh Weiss, physiotherapist and rehabilitation director of the New York Giants. “It is their ability to form a team, it is their ability to work at the highest level, it is their ability to stay healthy, and that is very important to us.”

Some other results from the study:

– Players who earn less than $ 1 million a year are more likely to end up in an injured reserve than players who earn more. Of the 248 players in the AP database who earned a maximum of $ 1 million against the salary ceiling, 195 received IR (78.6%). For players who made more than $ 1 million, 137 were set from 325 to IR (42.2%).

– The San Francisco 49ers (15-3) are preparing for the Super Bowl despite leading the league in games missed due to AP injuries. The 49ers ended up with 16 players in the injured reserve, a group that included Jerick McKinnon, who missed the entire season and tried to recover from the torn right ACL that wiped out their 2018 season.

The NFC champions were without injured receivers Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd all year round. San Francisco lost the left tackle match against Joe Staley in week 2 due to a broken leg, followed by the right tackle match against Mike McGlinchey and defender Kyle Juszczyk with knee injuries in early October.

“We’ve had injuries up and down all season,” said George Kittle. “We had people who had to switch from (Justin) Skule to (Daniel) Brunskill – in our defense, (security) Marcell (Harris), (linebacker Dre) Greenlaw. We had people everywhere who got on their feet all season. “

As for the chiefs, their opponents on Sunday? Only five teams lost fewer games due to AP-counted injuries.

– The New York Jets ended the season with a 21-man league player with an injured reserve and so many other injuries that the organization is investigating every step of the treatment and recovery process. Joe Douglas, general manager of Jets, hopes that 2019 was a bit unusual.

“We are in the middle of this research,” said Douglas. “We go as far as possible to prevent this from happening again, and what we need to do to ensure that this number of injuries does not occur.”

– In terms of salaries, the Philadelphia Eagles lost the most as millions were unavailable due to missed games – even if they ran out with a 9-7 final and NFC East title. They placed 11 players in the injured reserve, with the receiving group scoring a big goal: DeSean Jackson missed 13 games with a stomach injury, Alshon Jeffery seven with different foot injuries and Nelson Agholor six with a knee injury.

– Knees were the most expensive injuries. Miami defeated Julien Davenport and missed eight games with a knee injury that forced him into the injured reserve despite returning. A knee injury cost cornerback Xavien Howard 11 games. The Dolphins didn’t lose nearly as much when the uncovered rookie receiver Preston Williams injured a knee in the first win of the season and missed the last eight games.

“You never want to see a man go down and injure himself, but he’s such a talented player,” said Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick of Williams. “He has such a bright future.”

– Quarterback and offensive tackle, usually two of the highest paid positions in a team, have higher average costs per position in front of the broad recipient due to a lack of play. Average QB Injury Cost: $ 1,640,000; offensive tackle, $ 1,230,000; Wide Receiver, $ 883,000.

