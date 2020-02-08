NFL players respond to a restarted XFL promotion

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sport

While the XFL is starting next Saturday, many, including NFL players, are tuning in to see if the restarted competition has something worth watching.

The first game of the season showed what the XFL is all about, with a number of absolutely big hits (such as this one), trickplays, explosive touchdowns, side activities and transparent challenges. It was not long before the second game of the afternoon to also offer eye-opening content, and the sentiment on social media is that this competition can have a chance.

NFL players watched from home with their view of the XFL promotion.

Just turned on the XFL.

Kicker missed a field goal and they immediately interviewed him on the sidelines asking what happened haha.

That is heavy.

– JJ Watt (@JJWatt) 8 February 2020

😂😂😂 they needed 1 week of camp.

– Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) 8 February 2020

Interesting to watch these XFL games, the game level is not that great, but the coach and umpires of the microphone are intriguing and add a lot to the broadcast.

– Joe Schobert (@ TheSchoGoesOn53) 8 February 2020

Man the XFL must follow the IPO route for faster growth. I would invest!

– Jeff Allen (@ JeffAllen71) February 8, 2020

S / o to the players who promote their career. Soccer is such a tough game. It’s hard to stay in this game. It is competition every year at every position. Keep fighting . #Footballisfamily

– Kerry Hyder Jr. (@KerryhyderJR) 8 February 2020

It is clear that the XFL does some things well. Whether that translates to long-term success remains to be seen.