NFL Offseason 2020: key dates, events and information to know

We are in week 1 of the NFL 2020 offseason, and with your insatiable appetite for some form of NFL news, you probably want to know what are the key dates and other information to know in the coming months. You’re lucky! That’s what this post is for.

February 11, 9:00 a.m.PT – NFL clubs can start signing players whose 2020 CFL contracts have expired.

February 24-March 2 – NFL Combine.

February 25 – First day for clubs to put a franchise or transition label on players.

March 10 – Last day for the marking period.

March 16-March 18 – Clubs are authorized to contact and / or negotiate with unrestricted free agents, alias “legal falsification”.

March 18, 1:00 p.m. Pacific time – Free new year / league opening. Transactions can also start / be officially processed.

March 29-April 1 – Annual league meeting in Florida.

April 17 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign the offer sheets.

April 23-25 – NFL 2020 Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada.

April 27 – NFL clubs may request permission to visit, try or sign any player under contract with the XFL. At this point, the XFL season will be over.

May 1-4, 8-11 – Mini-camps for beginners of three days can be organized.

May 19 to 20 – Spring league meetings held.

July 15th – Deadline for players marked with a franchise to sign multi-year contracts or an extension.

More precise dates such as the publication of the schedule and the training camp will be revealed as the season begins. A full list of important off-season dates to note can be found here.