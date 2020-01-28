NFL Mock Draft Simulation 2.0: Where Michigan players stand after Senior Bowl

We know the perspectives of Michigan Wolverines that are currently in the NFL design process for the 2020 cycle, and now that the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl exhibitions are complete, another step in that process has been completed.

In this sense We simulated all 7 rounds using The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Simulator to see where the board currently has prospects for Michigan. It is worth noting that they keep updating their boards to take account of trends in the pre-draft process, their own scouting and other developments until April.

Here you can read the first edition of our simulations for comparison. Below is the latest Sim that ran on Tuesday morning.

Arizona Cardinals (round 2, total choice 40): Cesar Ruiz, IOL

The last time we ran this Sim, Ruiz went into round six. I told you back then that it was ridiculous and now we’re starting to get an idea of ​​where its range could be. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network recently selected him as a possible first round choice.

New York Jets (round 2, total choice 48): Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

Same team as last time, but one lap earlier for the jets here. Sam Darnold needs weapons and Peoples-Jones has the potential to be an explosive playmaker and someone who can give the jets a boost in the second leg.

Houston Texans (round 2, overall choice 57): Joshua Uche, EDGE

When all is said and done, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Uche as the best-occupied Michigan player in this class. He can do everything, including reporting, and those who followed the Senior Bowl exercises saw it too. He is a three-down player in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers (round 5, selection 138 total): Ben Bredeson, IOL

Bredenson is as solid as it gets, a security guard and a guy who does a lot of things well and was a captain in college twice. In the worst case, I think he’s an average NFL starter or a high-end depth man. I would expect him from the board earlier.

Baltimore Ravens (round 5, selection 152 in total): Michael Onwenu, IOL

The ravens want to play football and who would know Onwenu better than another Harbaugh? That makes sense to me.

Pittsburgh Steelers (round 6, selection 178 in total): Lavert Hill, CB

hill will try to make a list but is not quite as highly regarded as Jourdan Lewis and David Long were in front of him. In this scenario, he would return to Devin Bush.

Minnesota Vikings (Round 6, 185 in total): Jon Runyan, OT

Runyan can be a viable NFL attacker, and people who release the game’s tape in Ohio and know how he dealt with Chase Young will see it. The Vikings should set up offensive linemen almost every year, with how much distress they are in front.

Green Bay Packers (Round 6, total choice 189): Sean McKeon, TE

There is a three-down ability in his game and he does many things well, including his willingness to block. He has gentle hands and drops have never been an issue in Michigan, but his athleticism is questioned by NFL scouts.

Not written: QB Shea Patterson, S / LB Khaleke Hudson, S Josh Metellus, DE Mike Danna

Patterson had a week of ups and downs in the Senior Bowl, where the feedback was a little more positive than negative. Some wonder if he should be moved in, but from the tools perspective, he brings more to the table than Jake Rudock and he was moved in. All it takes is a team for one of these guys, but see them all on pre-season NFL rosters.

Other big ten picks