NFL Invites Fans to Interview Super Bowl 54 Players at Marlins Park - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – Marlins Park is preparing for a thrilling window for football fans, a few days before Super Bowl 54.

7News cameras captured the hard-working teams at the Miami stadium, which resembled a construction zone on Friday.

The venue will undergo a massive redesign for the Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday evening.

The organizers said the event would bring together players and coaches from the two teams that will play at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2: the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“What is being built is temporary seating that allows fans to have a great view of all player interviews,” said Miami Marlin spokesman Adam Jones.

“It’s the only time that the players and coaches who play in the Super Bowl are under a different roof than on Super Bowl Sunday,” said NFL spokesman Eric Finkelstein.

The event, formerly known as the Media Day, offers media companies the opportunity to interview players and coaches before the big game and to secure a seat in the front row for fans.

“Six thousand media have qualified for the Super Bowl, many of which will be here from around the world,” said Finkelstein.

This year, some members of the public have the opportunity to play reporters for the first time.

“The fans will actually be able to ask questions of some of the players and coaches who will be here during their interview session,” said Finkelstein.

The organizers said Monday’s event will aim to provide a unique, comprehensive experience for everyone involved.

“We’re going to have a lot of different elements at the venue, including free autographs and so many other things that you just have to try,” said Finkelstein.

Super Bowl Opening Night tickets are $ 25 and are available here. They can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.

