It was reported earlier in the week that the Los Angeles Chargers had decided to depart from the upcoming free agent quarterback Philip Rivers.

The report apparently comes from Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer, who has a tremendous track record of accuracy. Probably the best in the NFL world.

Glazer reports live from the Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Tuesday, denying that he has ever said the Chargers would let Rivers run free.

Fox NFL insider. @ JayGlazer says he didn’t say QB Philip Rivers’ #Chargers “moved on.” He said he was surprised when someone texted him and asked if it was true. He says when he reports something the world knows. pic.twitter.com/1MTKpRDClv

– Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) January 28, 2020

In today’s viral social media world, news is available within seconds. Sometimes initial reports are 100% wrong. This was the case when news of Kobe Bryant’s death came on Sunday.

To a lesser extent, this seems to be an example of people jumping on the inevitable with a gun.

Will Rivers be back in season 17 with the chargers? This seems highly unlikely after the potential future Hall of Famer moved his family from San Diego to Florida.

Recent reports have linked the 38-year-old rivers to Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Given Jameis Winston’s status in the air in Tampa and Arian’s affinity for veteran quarterbacks, this seems reasonable.

As for the chargers, it makes sense for them to continue from the rivers and usher in a new era in Los Angeles.

The free agency starts in March. Until then we will of course have a lot of updates on the status of Rivers. For now, reports of his death in Los Angeles have been greatly exaggerated.