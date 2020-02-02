NFL Honors 2020: Seattle Seahawks Win Celebration of the Year Again

Russell Wilson may have been excluded from the MVP vote, but the Seattle Seahawks did not leave NFL honors empty handed.

That’s how you make real chicken right there.

For the second consecutive season, the receiver body led by Tyler Lockett won this important award which, I suppose, comes with a massive salary increase across the board. Last season, they won the award for a celebration that followed a touchdown by Jaron Brown against the Chargers.

You obviously don’t need this reminder, but the price is called the Bud Light Celly of the Year. Which makes sense, because dancing to NSYNC is an appropriate response to Bud Light.

The Seahawks love not taking themselves too seriously, which is probably a very good thing for a team led by Wilson. They’ve published some of their own press to speed up dance routines, and it’s good to see that the NFL has allowed players to have as much fun since re-authorizing coordinated celebrations.