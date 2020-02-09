NFL amazing Nnamdi Asomugha now starring on Broadway

Pixaby / crossb0315

Former Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha could not have imagined this career change when he was among the best players in the game.

The quadruple All-Pro played 11 seasons in the NFL and took quarterbacks with a great clip.

Asomugha, 38, now appears on the acting circuit. He plays the lead role with David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood and Jerry O’Connell in “A Soldier’s Play” on Broadway.

It is a revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning military murder mystery, which initially played Denzel Washington in 1981. Asomugha takes over his role and turns the former NFLer into an Academy Award winning company.

“With theater, life is for me,” Asomugha said, via Playbill. “You breathe the same air as the audience. You press start and you can’t stop until it’s over. There are no mistakes because it’s just real life. If you drop your brush, you have to go get it. There is no calling that I love. “

That’s really some great things. Use an All-Pro artist and dual Pro Bowl corner back to hammer it on stage and show your acting chops.

The Cal-grad has had a great life after football since he retired in 2013. That’s for sure.