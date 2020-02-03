Neymar leads the show for PSG before the return of the Champions League player of the weekend

The match: Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Montpellier

The player: Neymar

On Sunday evening, Neymar celebrated its upcoming 28th birthday in a Paris nightclub, so wildly showy that Jay Gatsby would blush. And so it made sense that the Brazilian arrived the night before in a Ligue 1 match against Montpellier in the Parc des Princes, ready to party. He even died his bright pink hair for the occasion.

Before we get stuck, let’s precede some of the more predictable criticisms. No, unlike Erling Braut Håland, Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema, he did not score this weekend. It was actually his first blank in seven games. He only helped one of the five goals of Paris Saint-Germain. He had a mad line with the referee during the break, for which he was lucky not to be sent away. And if we are honest, the clear bubblegum barnet was not special to him.

But let’s not depend on numbers. Or the personalities. Or the hair color. Because Neymar was at its absolute unstoppable best on the Montpellier route: diligent, naughty and pure office entertainment from start to finish. If he wants to, there is no player in Europe more exciting to watch.

1/101 The countdown of the century

This week The Independent has the 100 largest players of the 21st century. We will unveil 20 players a day, today unveil the players who placed 100-21.

2/101 100. Yaya Toure

A brilliant midfielder who had everything: skill, tenacity, strength, goals, energy. His defensive abilities brought him to Barcelona before his attacking bravery made him such a weapon for Manchester City. He won two leagues, three Premier League, one Champions League, captain from Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations and was African player of the year four times. LO

Getty Images

3/101 99. Harry Kane

His rough statistics are just phenomenal. 130 Premier League goals for Tottenham Hotspur, in just 186 games. 27 in 42 for England. Twice a Premier League Golden Boot winner. A winner of the World Cup Golden Boot. Tottenham’s talisman. England’s captain. And only 26 years old. Expect Kane to be in the top 20 of a similar list in ten years. LB

Getty Images

4/101 98. Daniele De Rossi

A wildly competitive and competitive hard man in midfield, who made more than 600 performances for his beloved Roma and more than 100 for his national team. A complete midfielder, who could win the ball in a passage of the game, race forward and release a teammate with a pinpoint pass or score himself. And don’t be fooled by his flammable reputation: in 2016 he placed his precious medal for the World Cup winner in the coffin of Pietro Lombardi, the kitman of Italy during the tournament. LB

AFP / Getty images

5/101 97. Bastian Schweinsteiger

The meticulous German orchestrated the midfield of Bayern Munich to eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League, with which he played more than 500 matches. He was also one of the leaders in the German World Cup-winning 2014 campaign and carried a charisma in the middle of the field that few players can claim to have replicated. TK

Bongarts / Getty images

6/101 96. Vincent Kompany

It is difficult to determine his importance for both Manchester City and Belgium, but it is safe to say that he was one of the most important players of a generation. There may be a handful of technically better center backs, but his elusive issues were vital to culture in clubs and countries where there was no victory before. JR

Getty Images

7/101 95. Karim Benzema

One of the few attackers on this list who can really claim to be the complete attacker, able to play broad or central, deep left play or on the shoulder of the last defender, with the ability to sniff scraps and beauties to score. He gets his medal and he is approaching 300 career goals. But for his tense relationship with the French national team, he would have scored even more. LO

Getty Images

8/101 94. Sol Campbell

The heartbeat of Arsenal’s defense in the Invincibles season, a double winner in 2002 and a mainstay of the English team for almost a decade, Campbell is one of the defining defensive figures of the Premier League era. TK

AFP / Getty images

9/101 93. Pepe

One of the big bad guys in the game, but a nasty, hard center back that would be very high on the list of defenders that he least wanted to play against. Although his grit and determination stand out, no one will pass a decade in Bernabeu without possessing exceptional quality, with three La Liga titles (which the club has missed since his departure) and like many other Champions Leagues, Zinedine Zidane would be wise to a similar player now. JR

Getty Images

10/101 92. Edwin van der Sar

The four-fold Premier League winner made more than 300 appearances in England and made a permanent habit of flourishing under pressure and winning the man-of-the-match award in the Manchester United final victory in the Champions League in 2008. TK

Getty Images

11/101 91. Arturo Vidal

Only the best players in the world enjoy long and fruitful stints in clubs such as Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Il Guerriero has become an excellent midfielder, aggressive and dominant in the middle of the field, but as effective as arriving late in the box to complete attacks. A hero in his native Chile, for his role in the 2015 Copa América victory. POUND

Bongarts / Getty images

12/101 90. Angel di Maria

A major player in the glorious Real Madrid side that won La Liga in 2011/12 and the Champions League two seasons later. Was generally regarded as a flop when he left Manchester United after only one miserable season, but the Argentinian reinvented himself completely in Paris Saint-Germain, the lead role in one of the most expensive squadrones ever collected, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani. LB

AFP / Getty images

13/101 89. Diego Forlan

A pleasant figure in his early Premier League days in Manchester United. Forlan laughed the last time with a great career, both internationally with Uruguay and in Spain, where he scored goals for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, twice winning the European Golden Shoe. LO

AFP / Getty images

14/101 88. Radamel Falcao

In its splendor, Falcao was probably the best striker on the planet. In a fruitful four-year spell for Porto and Atletico Madrid, he scored 142 goals in 178 games and had not hindered his career, there is little doubt that Colombia’s record scorer would be much higher on this list. LO

Getty Images

15/101 87. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Has now excelled for two seasons in a very mediocre side of Arsenal and scored better than a goal in any other game in a side that had a hard time since Arsène Wenger’s departure. But it is mainly because of his performance in Borussia Dortmund that he makes this list. He scored nearly 150 Bundesliga goals for that beautifully attacking team – including 31 in one season – and won the Bundesliga Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer prizes. There have been few strikers in the last two decades who were so quick or decisive for the goal. LB

Bongarts / Getty images

10/101 86. Robin Van Persie

One of the best links in the history of the Premier League graced two of his most respected clubs and became a star in both Arsenal and Manchester United. The Dutchman had a preference for the spectacular, but suffered from injuries, and it is a sign of what could have been that he played more than 30 games in the two Premier League seasons, both winning the Golden Boot. LO

Getty Images

10/17 85. Carlos Tevez

A real scourge of a spire that flourished in the hottest atmospheres and regularly overcome setbacks. He also scored a lot, 116 league goals in eight seasons with United, City and Juventus (who probably all enjoyed prime Tevez), but it was the way he would activate his teammates by forcing the first error or provoking counterattacks that caused him really such a made an invaluable player. JR

Getty Images

18/101 84. Gaizka Mendieta

The maestro in midfield was able to control and also decide on games, and was at the heart of the brilliant Valencia team that reached back-to-back Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001. He became one of the most expensive players of all time when he switched to Lazio, but he would never again reach the heights that made him a legend in the Mestalla. LO

Getty Images

19/101 83. Virgil van Dijk

The defending talisman enchanted the leader in Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League-winning party and went through the entire campaign without dribbling. Few defenders have had such an overarching influence in recent memory. TK

Getty Images

20/101 82. Hernan Crespo

One of the best finishers of a generation, but perhaps his best quality was his movement; especially in the box, where nobody was deadlier in finding a garden with space and punishing opponents. Strong and threatened from the air, he might have been unhappy to follow Gabriel Batistuta with Argentina, otherwise he would be even more appreciated. Certainly as talented as Sergio Aguero and with perhaps more calm in the biggest occasions – an underrated player. JR

AFP / Getty images

21/101 81. Rio Ferdinand

A jewel of a center defender, who was perhaps far ahead of his time, he would be even more valuable at the moment because of his versatility to thrive under every manager, regardless of philosophy or playing style. Became a real winner and leader at United and formed one of the biggest partnerships in international football history alongside John Terry with England – who clearly should have achieved much more with such an excellent foundation for their team. JR

Getty Images

10/22 80. Toni Kroos

A metronome in the middle, one of the best passers-by in the world of football and the beating heart of a number of very successful parties, not least the world cup that Germany wins in 2014. Four Champions League crowns as an important gear for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid underline its quality, but if you want to be critical it is that there always seem to be others doing more around him. HLC

Getty Images

23/101 79. Juan Roman Riquelme

A traditional No. 10 that had uselessly burned the “new Maradona” when he set fire to the Primeira division with Boca Juniors. His move of £ 10 million to Barcelona in 2002 did not go exactly as planned – with another talented Argentinian ready to sign up in the club folklore instead – but Riquelme made a success of himself in Spain with Villarreal under Manuel Pellegrini. A true artist who shone in an advanced role as a playmaker, before falling deeper into midfield when his aging legs lost their pace. LB

Getty Images

24/101 78. Thomas Muller

Muller has seen important goals for Bayern Munich and Germany during his career. The lanky attacker scored nearly 250 goals combined for club and country, which helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga titles and a single Champions League and Club World Cup. Muller will not be the last player to excel with Bayern and Germany, but he may be the last type of his type of player, where the importance of timing and taking up space is paramount. KV

Bongarts / Getty images

25/101 77. Mohamed Salah

The ‘Egyptian king’ has become one of the most feared attackers in world football since he joined Roma from Liverpool in 2017. After a tough time in Chelsea, Salah’s second spell in England brought about a Premier League history with a record of 32 goals in 36 league games. The outright Premier League scorer in 2018 and the joint winner last season, there is no longer anyone laughing at the £ 35 million that Liverpool paid for him more than two years ago. KV

Getty Images

26/101 76. Diego Godin

The kind of defender that everyone in his team wants and nobody wants to encounter. Goddess is hard, completely devoted and completely fearless, and at the height of his powers when Atletico Madrid won La Liga, he was probably the best defender there was. LO

AFP / Getty images

27/101 75. David Silva

A midfield maestro who can play the game at his pace; speed up and slow down while painting a picture amid the hectic action in Premier League games. Silva has never been confused and can always be invoked to stand up at the most appropriate moments, a cornerstone of the Manchester City era and a candidate for their best player ever, despite the money spent on various others superstars. JR

Getty Images

28/101 74. Eden Hazard

Such quality in tight spaces and an almost unparalleled ability to dribble in pace, Hazard is capable of true magic, with his best Premier League seasons propelling Chelsea to two titles and earning. There have of course been more fallow years, but Hazard was fantastic at best, including helping Lille reach Ligue 1 glory in 2010-11. HLC

Getty Images

29/101 73. Cesc Fabregas

The focal point on the part of Arsene Wenger after moving from Arsenal to the Emirates Stadium, combined Fabregas vision with real goals and established itself as one of the most well-rounded and exciting midfielders in the world. Trophies are proportional to the playmaker’s ability to choose precise series that often did not arrive in North London, but two Premier League titles with Chelsea after his dream move to Barcelona did not meet expectations were only rewards for the midfielder. Nevertheless, he still won La Liga and the Copa del Rey while in Spain and was part of the squadrons that won both the 2008 and 2012 euros and the 2010 World Cup. KV

Getty Images

30/101 72. Deco

A player at home in every era that flourished not once but twice under Jose Mourinho. At home with No 10 Deco effortlessly controlled games for Porto and later Chelsea as an important gear in two of the greatest sides of the Special One. BB

Getty Images

31/101 71. Lilian Thuram

Enjoy the best years of his legendary career at the start of the 21st century, after moving in a double transfer from Parma to Juventus, together with Gianluigi Buffon. He continued to formulate a formidable defensive partnership with Igor Tudor and Fabio Cannavaro, before a late career swan song in Barcelona. He also won the European Championship with France in 2000. A imperious defender, now working tirelessly against racism in football and society. LB

AFP / Getty images

32/101 70. Nemanja Vidic

Warrior. Tough as every Premier League half, sometimes totemic and a pillar of consistency for Manchester United. Indomitable in the air, his collaboration with Rio Ferdinand is perhaps the best English football that this century has seen, in contrast to styles but with an innate understanding of each other’s abilities. Great leader to boot. HLC

Getty Images

33/101 69. Marcelo

The Brazilian is known as one of the best attacking fullbacks in world football and has been one of the most consistent artists of Real Madrid for a number of years. Arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu as a nervous 19-year-old, Marcelo has lived up to his reputation as a successor to Roberto Carlos at both club and international level, and is likely to cross a cross because he bravely wants to hammer one in from the outside in the penalty area. With often a smile off the field, Marcelo’s trophy record makes for pleasant reading after he has witnessed four consecutive Champions League victories, as well as four La Liga and Club World Cup titles. KV

AFP / Getty images

34/101 68. Ryan Giggs

Although it can be argued that his most fascinating moments came before the turn of the millennium, the life span of Giggs was remarkable, never really faded from the first team in Old Trafford when the brighter sparks came and went. Evolved as football evolved, from teen tearaway to cultivated crosser while legs went slower. Seven Premier League titles after 2000, a PFA Player of the Year prize and the Sports Personality of the Year 2009. HLC

Getty Images

35/101 67. Antoine Griezmann

A very modern attacker, skilled everywhere in the offensive line and a real team player, always ready to defend from the front. But it is ultimately because of his ability for the purpose that he secures his place on this list. A revelation at Atlético Madrid and equally important for the world champions: Griezmann was the top scorer, because France finished second at Eurp 2016 before he played a leading role in their triumph two years later in Moscow. LB

Getty Images

36/101 66. Clarence Seedorf

Seedorf enjoyed a long life during his career divided into two decades. The latter, who was spent in Italy, easily deserves his place after slipping across the field for AC Milan, shining in the diamond of Carlo Ancelotti to collect two Champions League titles – four in total and becoming the only player to competition wins with three different sides. JR

AFP / Getty images

37/101 65. Wesley Sneijder

Sneijder won league titles in Spain, Italy, Turkey and his native Netherlands, as well as the Champions League with Inter Milan from Jose Mourinho and built up an excellent international career to become the most capped Dutch player of all time. But the lasting memory is simply his natural grace on the field, which glides over the field before it bursts into life to change every game in an instant. LO

Getty Images

38/101 64. Gabriel Batistuta

A great goal scorer and a scorer of great goals, Batistuta is one of the best attackers who have ever adorned Italian football. He remains Fiorentina’s best Series A goalscorer after spending most of his career in Florence before moving to Roma where he eventually won the title. He is the only soccer player to ever score a hat trick on two separate world cups. LO

Getty Images

39/101 63. Fernando Torres

A captain of Atletico on 18 El Niño was destined for greatness since his formative years. Although he may never have reached those heights in Liverpool long enough, where he tortured the very best, particularly Nemanja Vidic in Old Trafford, he comfortably saw him becoming the most feared No. 9 on the planet. Add a world crown and two European titles and you have a player who more than deserves his place here. BB

Getty Images

40/101 62. Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Perhaps the most natural poacher in the countdown, Van Nistelrooy ended his career with a better than one goal every two games and crawled much more through his peak years at PSV, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The most striking was his brilliance at the highest level, ending three times a season as top scorer of the Champions League. Disputes with Dutch managers hampered an international career that might have pushed him higher up this list. LO

AFP / Getty images

41/101 61. Claude Makélélé

Few on this list can say that they have redefined their position, but the little French magician did exactly that. The role of Makelele will perish in the annals for any player with any defensive nous, but few have since had the football intelligence and positional discipline of the man who invented the name. A player far beyond his era. BB

Bongarts / Getty images

42/101 60. Sergio Aguero

An uninterrupted series of relentless goal scoring, which incites Manchester City to four Premier League titles, adapts its game to the style of Pep Guardiola and resists the challenges of a fleet of world-class temporary forces, the Argentinian can make his career the biggest striker in English yet end history. TK

Getty Images

43/101 59. Cafu

More than ten years after his retirement, anyone who even looks like a usable right back is still known as the English, Scottish, or Welsh Cafu, a testament to a glittering career in which he redefined what was expected of his position. A dynamic, attack-oriented full-back, he was also a valued leader and led his country to the 2002 world class with typical class. Anyone remembered as one of the greatest players in Brazil is more than worthy of this list. BB

Getty Images

44/101 58. Miroslav Klose

Only Marta has scored more goals in world cups than Klose and his excellent record at international level with Germany is what earns him his place here. The archetypal goalkeeper rarely scored anywhere else than in the box, but he made the 18-yard area his own in a legendary career in which he scored more goals for Germany than anyone before or since. BB

Bongarts / Getty images

45/101 57. Kevin de Bruyne

A maestro and marshal in the heart of Manchester City midfield, the Belgian is one of the most inventive, tactically astute and well-rounded players that adorn the Premier League. He has won back-to-back league titles, a FA Cup and a series of individual prizes and only injuries have prevented him from further exercising his influence. TK

Getty Images

46/101 56. Henrik Larsson

The Swede scored pots goals for his home club, Helsingborg, in his early years, and never really stopped until he retired to his youth team. In between, he ventured to write history with Celtic, win the Champions League with Barcelona and even make a memorable cameo in Manchester United. His peak was the season after he broke his leg when he returned so determined to make up for lost time that he won the European Golden Shoe. LO

AFP / Getty images

47/101 55. Xabi Alonso

If Roger Federer were a soccer player, he would have been something like Xabi Alonso: majestic, composed and precise, playing with a wand while barely sweating. Liverpool fans still love him and everyone else. He was modest, apart from those goals of the center line, and that was part of his charm, a new definition of what could be a protagonist, and he won it all: Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, European Championships and the World Cup. LO

Bongarts / Getty images

48/101 54. Dennis Bergkamp

The player who brought the Premier League to the height of technical grace and artistry, the Dutchman was synonymous with moments of unthinkable ingenuity and other worldly influences while pulling the strings in both the 2002 double-winning campaign of Arsenal and the Invincibles. season. TK

Getty Images

49/101 53. Gareth Bale

Bale’s professional career started terribly and suffered a big winless streak at Tottenham, but once he started winning, he barely stopped. His transformation from provisional full-back to galavanting winger brought him to the attention of the Premier League, and his destruction of Maicon in the San Siro introduced him to the world (and probably Maicon erased from this list, think about it). Three back-to-back Champions League victories later, including one of the major European goals, and it is safe to say that the Cardiff boy has come a long way. LO

AFP / Getty images

50/101 52. Gerard Pique

More than a decade in the heart of Barcelona’s defense and undoubtedly one of the game’s greatest center players, the Spaniard has everything to offer: eight LaLiga titles, three Champions Leagues, countless cups and a leader in both worlds Cup and European Championship successes. TK

Getty Images

51/101 51. Robert Lewandowski

One of the biggest goal scorers in the history of Bundesliga after a decade spent between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, the Polish striker has won seven league titles. His resume may not have been completed after he spent his entire prime in Germany, but 60 goals in 110 international competitions are proof of his constant consistency. TK

AFP / Getty images

52/101 50. Javier Zanetti

A dominant player with a long service life and versatility. His selflessness, working speed and positional intelligence allowed him to eliminate a predominantly dysfunctional Inter-side over the years. But then Jose Mourinho offered a system that could take advantage of Zanetti’s legs and reliability; the triple recorded his legacy in a 19-year spell in black and blue. JR

Getty Images

53/101 49. Didier Drogba

Although there were better goal scorers, few knew how to choose their moments better than the great Ivorian. At his dominant high point, few could hit him as one of the game’s ultimate big-game players. The star of Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League victory Drogba remains loved by Blues fans for two title-winning spells, while Jose Mourinho still regards him as one of the best with whom he collaborated. Really the king. BB

Getty Images

54/101 48. Michael Ballack

A true box-to-box midfielder who would enjoy the big games; dominant in the challenge in the heart of the field and in both penalty areas. Ballack inspired Bayer Leverkusen to the Champions League final in 2002, before playing three times in four years with Bayern and then four major awards with Chelsea, as well as another Champions League final. JR

Bongarts / Getty images

55/101 47. Oliver Kahn

An impressive figure among the sticks, Khan was an intimidating opponent for strikers, allowing them to freeze just enough time to allow themselves enough time to narrow the corners and eradicate danger. A legendary figure with Bayern, including six Bundesliga titles in the last 20 years, he would also emerge as a leader for Germany and their second place at the 2002 World Cup before a more calculated strategy saw Die Mannschaft become world champion. JR

Bongarts / Getty images

56/101 46. Ashley Cole

A rarity as the only true world-class player in England, Cole was the most important left-back of the planet for nearly ten years. A title winner with Arsenal and Chelsea may be the FA Cup where Cole leaves his indelible mark where he has achieved a record seven times the world’s oldest trophy. A major player in two of the best sides of the Premier League ever Cole will be remembered as one of the real highlights of his era. BB

Getty Images

57/101 45. Pavel Nedved

An exciting broad player who is able to cut open opponents with darting runs inside and smart movement to give and receive in and around the box. A Ballon d’Or winner with Juventus and the spark for a great Czech side that should have won Euro 2004. JR

AFP / Getty images

58/101 44. N’Golo Kante

Just quietly doing his job at an excellent level, inspired Kante Leicester to do the unthinkable, not only to make midfield for two men possible – but also with Danny Drinkwater on his way to his first Premier League title. Bigger things would await him in Chelsea, where he took another title, and then with France, while playing in their second World Cup triumph. Not only the best midfield destroyer in a decade, but with quality and endless stamina to go box-to-box, as he proved under Maurizio Sarri, which showed that many people were wrong in the process. JR

Getty Images

59/101 43. Kylian Mbappe

The youngest player in this list, with hardly a career to do, and yet he has already demanded a place in the upper regions. It is not only that he has ruthlessly scored for Monaco and now PSG, won the title in every season of his career so far, or even that he played such a key role in the French World Cup triumph. It is that Mbappé does things that other football players don’t do, cutting teams from one box to another with the ball glued to his feet, while he pulls back defenders. He will definitely be at the top of this list in a few years … LO

Getty Images

60/101 42. Alessandro Del Piero

A great goal scorer and a scorer of great goals, Del Piero was one of the best all-round strikers Italy has ever produced. As talented in scoring goals as he scored himself, Del Piero retired as Juve’s first ever performance and scoring leader and a six-time Series A champion. Oh and he also won the World Cup. BB

Getty Images

61/101 41. Alessandro Nesta

One of the very best in a long tradition of Italian defenders, but Nesta was different. He was never rushed, never angry, never desperate for the ball. Instead, he slid across the field and lowered unsuspecting victims with a smile, and before they knew it he was gone. In Lazio and then AC Milan, he won everything including the Serie A, the Champions League and the World Cup, but winning Series A defender of the year four times in a row from 2000, in an era of defensive excellence, tells you so much about Nesta. LO

Getty Images

62/101 40. Patrick Vieira

Remains the gold standard for box-to-box midfielders after dominating the Premier League as the hub of perhaps the biggest party ever to generate it. A complete player Vieira was a class higher from the start with his departure from North London and left a gap that is still filled. BB

AFP / Getty images

63/101 39. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

What can you say about Ibrahimovic that he has not yet said about himself? A supreme goal scorer in almost countless competitions his extraterrestrial natural talent may only be surpassed by his greater than life ego. Although he still misses a Champions League crown, he will one day leave a legacy that few can match. BB

Manchester United via Getty Imag

64/101 38. Roberto Carlos

The Brazilian demonstrably transformed what could be a large full back, constantly drifting forward, forming a wing for every attack, especially during his time in Real Madrid. Undoubtedly, his best years came before the Millennium, but La Liga and a World Cup title still followed. But perhaps that helped with the allure of one of the most amazing goals ever scored. TK

Bongarts / Getty images

65/101 37. Rivaldo

Zijn oogverblindende beste is misschien net voor het nieuwe millennium gekomen, maar zijn trofee-trek sinds het jaar 2000 is opmerkelijk. Hij speelde een leidende rol in het succes van de Wereldbeker in Brazilië in 2002 voor een extreem winstgevende stint bij AC Milan, waarin hij de Champions League, Super Cup en Coppa Italia won. En dan zijn er de individuele uitvoeringen. Zijn verbluffende hattrick voor Barcelona tegen Valencia in 2001 moet nog worden overtroffen en zal dat waarschijnlijk niet zijn. POND

Getty Images

66/101 36. Roy Keane

Sir Alex Ferguson beschreef Keane ooit als de belichaming van zijn winnende houding op het veld en dat is des te toepasselijker omdat, als de grote manager het cijfer is dat de Premier League meer dan wie dan ook heeft beïnvloed, Keane de speler is die psychologisch is beïnvloed de Premier League meer dan wie dan ook. Dat is echt niet overdreven, niet als je kijkt naar zijn levensduur, het aantal titels dat hij won en zijn absoluut belangrijke rol in alle titels. MD

Manchester United via Getty Imag

67/101 35. John Terry

Een verdeeldheid figuur elders Terry blijft Chelsea’s favoriete zoon na een trofee-geladen bijna twee decennium lopen met zijn jongensclub. De levende, ademhaling, het leven en de ziel van het Romeinse Abramovich-tijdperk Terry was misschien wel de beste pure verdediger van zijn generatie met zijn mix van fysieke gaven verbonden met een bovenmenselijke wil om te winnen waardoor hij bijna ongeëvenaard was op zijn hoogtepunt. BB

Getty Images

68/101 34. Paul Scholes

Hij was nooit de ster van de kant van Manchester United, meer de stille dirigent in de schaduwen, het middenveld verankerend, passen heen en weer fladderend, vliegend in de buzzsaw-uitdagingen. De Engelsman was het anker van 11 Premier League-titelwinnende partijen, een prestatie die alleen werd overtroffen door collega ‘Fergie-beginneling’ Ryan Giggs. TK

Manchester United via Getty Imag

69/101 33. David Villa

Een van de meest klinische vooruitzichten van zijn tijdperk Villa zal worden herinnerd als een van de sleutelfiguren van Pep Guardiola’s alles veroverende Barcelona-kant. Net zo bedreven vooraan als hij wijd was, ging hij de grote Raul vervangen door het Spaanse nationale team dat de topscorer in hun geschiedenis zou worden en cruciaal voor de Euro 2008- en Wereldbeker 2010-overwinningen. BB

Getty Images

70/101 32. Iker Casillas

De man die eenvoudig bekend staat als San Iker begon zijn leven met Real Madrid als een negenjarige voordat hij 725 optredens voor Los Blancos maakte in een legendarische en succesvolle carrière bij de Bernabeu. De leider op het gebied van uiterlijk van Spanje die Casillas opstart, heeft elke grote club en internationale titel gewonnen waaraan hij als speler heeft deelgenomen. Een geweldige tijd aller tijden. BB

Getty Images

71/101 31. Franceso Totti

Een ware eigenaardigheid in het moderne voetbal, de bijna-cult-achtige Italiaan bracht 25 jaar door bij Roma, speelde bijna 800 wedstrijden en scoorde meer dan 300 doelpunten, en speelde ook in de Italiaanse wereldbeker van 2006. Misschien wel de laatste echte one-club man in een van Europa’s elite-clubs. TK

Bongarts / Getty images

72/101 30. Arjen Robben

A mercurial talent who never truly settled in the Premier League, but for a short spell as Chelsea won the title. The flying Dutchman could turn passive possession into danger in a flash with his exceptional control when running at speed. Injuries plagued his time in England with spells at Real Madrid and Bayern establishing himself as one of the greats of his generation. JR

Bongarts / Getty images

73/101 29. Wayne Rooney

We all knew he was going to be special from the moment he stunned David Seaman from distance as a 16-year-old, ending Arsenal’s 30-match unbeaten run. A move to Manchester United followed, where he won five Premier League titles, eclipsed Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, and formed one of the most fearsome strike forces ever seen alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez. A modern great. LO

Getty Images

74/101 28. Raul Gonzalez

A prolific natural finisher and one of the greatest Spanish players of all-time, somewhat overlooked due to the riches of talent that quickly followed at Barcelona, Raul was the incisive tooth in six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues. He has made more appearances for Madrid than any other player in history and, until the arrival of Ronaldo, their highest goalscorer. TK

AFP / Getty images

75/101 27. Manuel Neuer

The towering Neuer has raised the bar for what is expected for modern shotstoppers across the globe. Widely considered to be the best goalkeeper of his generation Neuer has won the Bundesliga seven times, a World Cup once and even has a German word, Reklamierarm (the arm of objection), named after him. A modern great. BB

Getty Images

76/101 26. Paolo Maldini

Genuinely world class for more than two decades Maldini is remembered as one of the finest defenders in history. A right, centre and most notably left-back 25 trophies in 25 years for his boyhood club see him regarded as perhaps the greatest player in Milanese history. Upon his retirement in 2009 his No 3 shirt was retired in his honour. BB

Getty Images

77/101 25. Dani Alves

Possibly the greatest full back in history, and the evolution of Cafu and Roberto Carlos, the Brazilian won six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues, before leaving for Juventus and then PSG, adding league titles with both. The complete mould of defence and attack, under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, he remained untouchable for almost a decade. TK

Getty Images

78/101 24. Carles Puyol

A true titan of centre-backs, the Spaniard was the fortress at the base of Barcelona’s defence, an ever-present rock in six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues. His influence loomed just as large on the international stage, leading Spain to a European Championship and World Cup. TK

Getty Images

79/101 23. Frank Lampard

A midfielder with the goalscoring record of an elite-level striker. Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer, he hit 22 in a single season in 2009/10, netting a grand total of 147 Premier League goals. Incredibly versatile, deployed everywhere across the midfield in Chelsea blue, before enjoying an unexpectedly profitable Indian Summer at Manchester City. TK

Getty Images

80/101 22. Luka Modric

Rarely seen in a Ballon d’Or winner it’s possible Modric remains somehow underrated with his consistent class perhaps overshadowed by the headline-grabbing achievements of those around him. A veritable genius with the ball at his feet the Croatian combines workrate with wizardry with one of the most creative football minds we’ve seen. An integral role in four Champions League wins sees his legacy as a real and lasting star already cemented. BB

Getty Images

81/101 21. Samuel Eto’o

Extraordinarily prolific for so very long: his electric early form at Mallorca saw him earn a move to Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona, where he scored 130 times in just 199 appearances. Pep Guardiola took his game to another level in the 2008/09 season, before successful stints at Inter Milan, Anzhi Makhachkala and Chelsea. No player has won the African Player of the Year award more times. Only the second player in history to score in two UEFA Champions League finals. And the first player in history to win two European continental trebles. LB

Getty Images

82/101 20. Neymar

If this list was based on natural talent alone, nobody could argue the Brazilian’s position. His combination of skill and creativity is largely unmatched in modern football, but he has also blared with inconsistency and struggled with persistent injury. He already has two La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles and a Champions League to his name, but the lingering feeling remains that a large portion of his potential remains unfulfilled. TK

AFP / Getty images

83/101 19. Andrei Shevchenko

One of the most deadly strikers in European history, Shevchenko’s peak came at AC Milan where he won the Champions League in 2003 and the Ballon d’Or in 2004. Nothing displayed his supreme composure better than his Champions League-winning penalty, finally setting Milan’s battle with rivals Juventus and writing himself into San Siri folklore. LO

Getty Images

84/101 18. Steven Gerrard

The greatest player never to win a Premier League title? He instead remained at Liverpool, spending 17 seasons at Anfield during which he captained his side to two European titles as well as five domestic cups. An extremely versatile and well-rounded player, who completely remodeled his game as he grew older. TK

Getty Images

85/101 17. Sergio Busquets

The rearguarding totem who cleared the canvas for one of the greatest teams in history to flourish. The Spaniard has been a pillar of Barcelona and Spain’s sides for a decade, winning an astonishing eight La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues, the World Cup and the European Championships. TK

AFP / Getty images

86/101 16. Luis Suarez

Took a little while to hit the ground running at Anfield, but his contribution to Liverpool’s famous 2013/14 campaign will live long in the memory. The Uruguayan hit an extraordinary 31 goals in 33 matches as Liverpool went so, so close to ending their long wait for a league title. His career then scaled new heights at Barcelona, where he has won a staggering four La Liga titles and the Champions League title, in 2014/15. A complete centre forward, who worked tirelessly, assisted his team-mates and was utterly ruthless in front of goal LB

Getty Images

87/101 15. Luis Figo

One of the most elegant players on our list Figo didn’t ever appear to be moving at the speed of the game. Moreover the game appeared to move with him. Flashy and full of flair he was at home at some of the biggest clubs in the world. One of a select few to move between Barcelona and Real Madrid and famously paid the piggy price. BB

Getty Images

88/101 14. Philipp Lahm

One of the great defenders of the modern era, although defender hardly covers it. Lahm became an outstanding captain both at Bayern Munich and Germany, and became a gifted midfielder under Pep Guardiola’s coaching. A winner of eight Bundesliga titles, one Champions League and one World Cup. LO

Bongarts / Getty images

89/101 13. Gianluigi Buffon

The greatest goalkeeper of the last two decades. And probably the one before that, also. Holds numerous individual records – going unbeaten for 974 consecutive minutes during the 2015–16 season among the most impressive – and a bulging trophy cabinet including nine Serie A titles (and one Serie B), a UEFA Cup and the 2006 World Cup. The ‘personal records’ section of his Wikipedia page meanwhile extends to 933 words. That takes some doing. LB

Getty Images

90/101 12. Sergio Ramos

The most-capped player in Spanish history, a World and European champion and a four-time Champions League winner Ramos is loved by his own and hated even more by others. Never far from notoriety his truly appalling La Liga disciplinary record may never be matched, nor will his legacy as one of the truly great modern defenders. BB

Getty Images

91/101 11. Andrea Pirlo

The most stylish player on our list – both on and off the pitch – Pirlo played the game at his own pace and with more grace than almost any other ever seen. Perhaps the finest deep-lying playmaker in the history of the game Pirlo’s effortless class will surely endure. BB

Getty Images

92/101 10. Fabio Cannavaro

Rarely has one player so single-handedly dominated an international tournament like Fabio Cannavaro at the 2006 World Cup. He was so impressive for Italy that the nation’s media nicknamed him Il Muro di Berlino – ‘The Berlin Wall’ – for his outstanding performances in the heart of the team’s defence, as they kept five clean sheets and conceded just two goals (neither of which were from open play) en route to victory. But he also enjoyed a stellar club career, vital for both Inter Milan and Juventus before winning two La Liga titles with Real Madrid. LB

AFP / Getty images

93/101 9. Kaka

The last man to win a Ballon d’Or before Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, history will remember Kaka as one of the great dribblers with his six-foot size allied with a uncharacteristically low centre of gravity making him nigh-on unstoppable on the run. At his balletic and barracking peak, one of the world’s very best. BB

AFP / Getty images

94/101 8. Zinedine Zidane

Zinédine Zidane is perhaps the most graceful player on this list, someone who seemed to glide through matches without ever drawing sweat. Around the turn of the century, after winning Euro 2000 with France, Zidane swapped Juventus for Real Madrid where he was the ultimate Galactico, scoring one of the great Champions League final goals. LO

Getty Images

95/101 7. Thierry Henry

The striker who grasped the Premier League with such electric magnetism and revolutionised the epitome of a modern striker. The Frenchman won the Premier League twice, including the famed Invincibles season, but his prime still wasn’t rewarded with the trophy to match his talent. A move to Barcelona brought further baubles and a coveted Champions League, but by then his best had already begun to fade. TK

AFP / Getty images

96/101 6. Ronaldo

His light shined bright only briefly in the 21st century, but it was enough to earn a place near the very top of this list such was its brilliance. A relentless goalscorer and mesmerising dribbler, with power, pace, two feet and incredible close control that perhaps only Lionel Messi has matched since, Ronaldo will be remembered as one of the greatest forwards of all time. LO

Bongarts / Getty images

97/101 5. Andres Iniesta

Thriving in the freedom created in his childhood tandem with Xavi, the diminutive playmaker was perhaps even more influential to Barcelona and Spain’s success, revving the tempo of Barcelona’s all-conquering side, unlocking defences with ingenious control and vision. He is the most decorated player in Spanish history, with nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, two European Championships and World Cup. TK

Getty Images

98/101 4. Ronaldinho

A player of outrageous God-given gifts Ronaldinho enthralled and enchanted all that witnessed him over a spellbinding career that saw him grace some of the world’s biggest clubs. His toothy, child-like grin belied a footballer who just wanted to play, few before him or since can do what he could do. A genius. BB

Getty Images

99/101 3. Xavi Hernandez

The greatest Spanish player of all-time and, perhaps, the greatest passer of a ball too. Xavi was the metronome and all-seeing eye at the centre of Barcelona and Spain’s rampant success, playing conductor and orchestra to eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, two European Championships and the star of the 2010 World Cup. TK

Getty Images

100/101 2. Cristiano Ronaldo

The boy who sparkled at Sporting became a man at Manchester United and a god at Real Madrid. He set his sights on greatness and hasn’t stopped working since, and now his record speaks for itself: Five Ballon d’Ors, five Champions Leagues, six league titles, one European Championship, 700 career goals – and counting. LO

Getty Images

101/101 1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made the utterly remarkable utterly routine. You only have to watch him in any given match. Messi produces so many pieces of play that would be the highlight of anyone else’s career if they were capable of them. For him, they’re just another moment of a game. It is almost an extra-sensory next level. Some statistics, should you need them: Messi has won 10 (TEN) La Liga titles. Six Copa del Reys. Eight Supercopas. Four Champions League titles. Three Super Cups. And three Club World Cups. He has a gravitational effect on an entire match, to a greater degree than anyone else. The qualities of his talents mean he is always in the centre, dictating, driving.

He’s every where. He is the standard. He is football. MD

Getty Images

And how he was in the mood for it. That he, for once, failed to hit the back of the net is only because his unquenchable thirst for the ball saw him drop deeper and deeper down the field. He spent much of the match collecting possession somewhere around the halfway line, as Pablo Sarabia and Kylian Mbappé darted greedily forwards and Montpellier’s wide-eyed defenders shouted and swore and prayed for full-time.

How did they react to Neymar’s ever more incisive sorties forward? By shoving him. And tripping him. And kicking him. They would eventually finish the match with nine men — goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud and Joris Chotard both seeing red — while watching Neymar attempt to pick his way through the assaults and ankle-breakers increasingly came to resemble one of the battle scenes from Hacksaw Ridge.

Not that he could be stopped. Téji Savanier found that out the hard way, midway through the first-half. As Neymar picked up the ball in midfield yet again, the Montpellier midfielder crudely shoulder-barged the Brazilian, long having given up attempting to win the ball fairly. Neymar’s response? To take a quick free-kick, run hard in the retreating Savanier’s direction and then nimbly sidestep around him.

When you come at the king, you best not miss.

Of PSG’s five goals, Neymar was only directly involved in one, threading a sublimely weighted through-ball between two defenders for Mbappé to run onto. He had numerous chances to score one of his own, only to twice graze the post. No matter: he was at his most gloriously gratuitous and the night belonged to him and him alone. After all, why nudge a simple pass to an overlapping team-mate when you can dummy around your marker, humiliate him with a couple of insouciant stopovers and then rainbow flick your way out of the ensuing cul-de-sac?

This being Neymar, there had to be one tantrum. He was booked early on for dissent after the referee, Jérôme Brisard, appeared to tick him off for showboating, and could not hide his contempt as he hobbled his way down the tunnel at half-time. “I’m playing football and I didn’t say a fucking thing and yet I get a fucking yellow?” he spat at Brisard, who calmly told him to be patient. “Fuck ‘be patient’,” he angrily shot back.

Making his feelings known to the referee (Getty)

Fortunately, Brisard turned the other cheek and Neymar was able to resume his antics in the second-half. We must enjoy Neymar while he is in this frame of mind. Because in two weeks’ time the Champions League returns, with all the additional pressure that entails. If Neymar fails to single-handedly decide the tie against Borussia Dortmund he will inevitably be judged harshly. If he misplaces a flick or a trick, even more so.

But, for now, Neymar can cycle through his full repertoire of party pieces, as PSG stroll their way to yet another Ligue 1 title. How he has turned things around from the beginning of the season, when he was lustily jeered by the Parc des Princes every single time he touched the ball. PSG’s fans have long grown used to megastars passing through Paris like ships in the night, but even they had grown tired on Neymar’s public courtship with Barcelona. Once a proud symbol of their unstinting international ambition, Neymar had grown into a personification of everything wrong with the club.

Neymar is a player to be celebrated (Getty)

No longer. How can one contemplate such fears in the face of a performance like this, brimming with flair and fun? This was a virtuoso display that reminded everybody that, above everything, watching football is supposed to be fun. By the end, Neymar had earned himself that ludicrous birthday bash at the Palais de Tokyo.

Honourable mentions:

Erling Braut Håland and Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Union Berlin

The teen tearaways were at it again (Getty)

They have only done it again. On Saturday against the hapless Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund’s teen tearaways continued to run amok, with Sancho opening the scoring before a Håland brace. The Norwegian, who may or may not have a famous father, has now scored seven goals in three Bundesliga appearances. That is already more than Philippe Coutinho, Breel Embolo and Andrej Kramarić.

Then again, speak to an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer truther and they would likely insist Odion Ighalo would have scored a hat-trick.

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Liverpool’s captain fantastic (Getty)

Remember when Henderson was a figure of fun at Anfield? When he was considered out of his depth? A liability? A joke? Not anymore. So long viewed with suspicion for the heinous crime of not being Steven Gerrard, now he is poised to go down in history as the inspirational captain of the greatest Liverpool side in history.

He was brilliant against Southampton. He has been brilliant all season. There is nobody more worthy of lifting the Premier League trophy come May.

Filippo Falco

Lecce 4-0 Torino

Behold ‘the Messi from Salento’ (Getty)

It has been a tough few months for Falco. Newly promoted Lecce have been rooted at the bottom of Serie A for the majority of the campaign. And Falco — such an important player for I Giallorossi in the second tier last season — has struggled to make as much of an impression on the biggest stage. Not the best going for a player rather optimistically nicknamed ‘the Messi from Salento’.

But on Sunday, Falco scored a goal even the great Argentine would be proud of. With Lecce leading Torino 2-0 midway through the second-half, Falco received the ball on the edge of the box with his back to goal. He could have laid it off, but instead edged away from his marker, before slashing a ridiculously powerful hit across Salvatore Sirigu and into the top right corner of the goal.

Lecce would score one more — courtesy of a Gianluca Lapadula penalty — to pull three points clear of the drop zone.

.