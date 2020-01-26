News18 Wrap brings you some of the most important stories from News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

General Prohibition: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to file a statement challenging the imposition of the National Security Law (NSA) in a few states and the national capital amid protests against the CAA. A bank of judges Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said they cannot approve a general order regarding the imposition of the NSA and asked lawyer ML Sharma to withdraw the statement. Read more.

Jharkhand Massacre: At the center of the violence related to Patthargarhi that has claimed the lives of seven people in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, is a strange 14-point program that leaders of this anti-government movement are forcing villagers to fulfill. The breach is being threatened with death. Read the special report from News18.com for more information.

Breathing for students: The burden of paying contract employees in state educational institutions cannot be imposed on students and the government has to find the funds, the Delhi High Court said Friday, asking Jawaharlal Nehru University to allow those who still They have not registered for the winter session. do it under the old manual of the hostel. Read more.

Tax and injustice: Just a week before the Union Budget, the Presiding Judge of India, SA Bobde, said Friday that arbitrary and excessive taxes resulted in social injustice and asked the government to reduce the burden on citizens. Making an analogy, the CJI referred to the old tax laws in India and said that the tax should be collected from people like a bee extracts the nectar from a flower without damaging it. Read more.

Severe deceleration: India’s corporate tax and revenue collection for the current year is likely to decline for the first time in at least two decades, more than half a dozen senior tax officials told Reuters, amid a sharp decline in the economic growth and reduction of corporate tax rates. Read more.

Coronavirus scare: Even when China is devastated by the deadly coronavirus, an alleged video of a Chinese woman nibbling on a bat’s wing in a restaurant has left netizens incredulous. It is believed that the new deadly virus originated in a seafood market that sells snakes, bats, poultry and other farm animals in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Watch the video.

During the recent Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, the newly appointed Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, spoke on a variety of topics. One of his comments was about radicalization in Kashmir. He spoke about the radicalization of 12-year-old children, and his recipe was that some of them should be placed in deradicalization camps similar to those in Pakistan. A few days later, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General supported the idea of ​​de-radicalization camps as a “good development.” Lieutenant General (Retd) DS Hooda writes how such de-radicalization camps for children could lead to a recipe for disaster. Read more.

