News18 Wrap: AAP wins landslide victory in Delhi elections, Manoj Tiwari accepts BJP’s defeat and other stories you’ve missed

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate the party’s victory in the Delhi elections, at the party office in New Delhi, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Image: PTI)

AAP wins: “I love you” were the first words of Arvind Kejriwal against Delhi after winning another huge mandate in the elections. Kejriwal is likely to take the oath on February 14, the same date he took office in 2015. AAP won the landslides with 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Read more.

Respect mandate: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Tuesday that the party will assess why it failed to meet its own expectations in the polls of the assembly and saw a moral victory in the fact that the party’s share of votes has increased since 2015. Read more.

Cong undefeated: Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said on Tuesday that his party was not defeated in the Delhi elections because the number remained at zero like in 2015, and so was the loss of the BJP. Read more.

Molestation row: Days after complaints of mass molestation and abuse in a fest at the all-girls Gargi College of Delhi, social media went viral, students protested Monday against the administration and demanded a full and impartial investigation into the incident. Read more.

Coronavirus queue: A British businessman who became known on Tuesday as a “super-spreader” of the new corona virus, said he had fully recovered, but remained in isolation at a central London hospital. It is believed that he has infected at least 11 other British. Read more.

The hype about the Shikara movie is a fuss about nothing. The film is undoubtedly a moving love story that is masterfully told by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. However, according to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, the film is far below expectations. The exodus is actually a passing reference and contextualises the love story that begins and ends with the “shikara”. Chopra took Kashmiri Pandits who were the victims of the exodus to various TV studios and tried to copy what happened 30 years ago. It turned out that the director was genuinely interested in emphasizing the plight of the community in exile. But when you see it in the context of the film, you realize it was like rubbing salt on wounds. Read the piece by Sudesh Verma, who claims that the film showed the exodus, which is easy because of the available images, but failed to capture the context that led to the exodus.

