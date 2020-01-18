The Finance Minister accepted a copy of the NBF recommendation and assured members that she would investigate the matter.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 3:10 p.m. IST

File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: Members of the executive body of the News Broadcasters Federation met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and requested that television news channels be treated in tandem with the print media industry under GST regulations.

Currently, the GST in print media is 5 percent, while news stations charge 18 percent GST.

At Friday’s meeting, NBF President Arnab Goswami highlighted the need for parity given the similarity in the business model and the importance of the transmission of television news in the country, according to a statement.

The Finance Minister accepted a copy of the NBF recommendation and assured members that she would investigate the matter.

The NBF was represented at the meeting by its President Goswami, Vice Presidents Jagi M Panda and Sanjive Narain, and General Secretary R Jai Krishna.

