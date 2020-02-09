News and notes from the Michigan Baseball media day

Michigan Baseball unofficially started his 2020 campaign and his quest to return to the College World Series in Ann Arbor on Sunday with a team scrimmage and media day to get things going in the new season.

The team spent some time outside in the cold by taking some flying balls and warming up before moving to Oosterbaan Field House for a controlled scrimmage.

We will have more coverage in the run-up to Friday’s opener against Vanderbilt, a rematch of the final of the College World Series. For now, here are some chances and end takeaways and tidbits of the Sunday event in a snowy Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines will play this weekend in this weekend’s MLB4 Collegiate Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona and will wear jerseys against Vandy on Friday night who will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. They will wear the same Detroit Stars uniforms that the Detroit Tigers have been wearing for years during the Negro Leagues Weekend in the competition.

Photo by Mark Cunningham / MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Wolverines will also compete against Cal Poly, Arizona State and Connecticut in Arizona this coming weekend. Junior-pitcher Jeff Criswell (7-1, 2.58 ERA in 2019) is expected to start in the season opener on Friday and head coach Erik Bakich confirmed that he will be the team’s Friday-pitcher this year. Other likely / possible starters are redshirt first-year student Steven Hajjar, redshirt second-year student Ben Dragani and redshirt first-year student Isaiah Page.

Junior outfielder Jesse Franklin (.285 / .387 / .473 in 2019) will be out until mid-March during an injury to start the season. Bakich told the media on Sunday that they have not yet decided who will get the start in midfield, but a projected line-up on Sunday shows Christian Bullock (.263 / .385 / .407) in the middle and Dominic Clementi on the right. So far nothing has been determined.

Bakich said that junior Jordan Nwogu (.321 / .435 / .557) will play leftfield this season and that he likes to hit lead-off because of the desire to give him the best possible turns this season, although he is open has the idea of ​​moving it in the order.

Below is what Michigan has presented as the likely starters for this weekend’s promotion.

Bakich says that real first-year student Jimmy Obertop will certainly play early in the line-up and he loves the power he brings to the line-up. At this point, he plans to hit the line-up slightly lower to start the season.

Bakich and players said that one of the mantras for the low season was “another one”. Last season, the Wolverines fell into a competition shortly after the national championship and say they use it as motivation. Whether it is one rep, one more pitch, one more stroke, this is a group that says they focus on improvement and the task that needs to be done every day.

Ako Thomas, one of the most important parts of last season’s team, will be in the coaching staff this year as a student assistant. The Wolverines have also added Max Gordon, who is the coordinator for hitting Driveline Baseball, as a volunteer assistant to the staff.

The Wolverines have 36 players from 14 states in this season’s team. Eight players are from California and seven are from Michigan. Illinois (5), Wisconsin (4), Georgia (2), Indiana (2), Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Michigan plays about the first month of games in hot weather areas such as Florida, California and Arizona before making their home debut in 2020 on the weekend of March 13-15 in a four-game set with Canisius at Ray Fisher Stadium.

Michigan fans who are also rooting for the Detroit Tigers may want to tune this weekend, because the matchups in which the Wolverines are involved may be the first look at possible future competitions for the organization. In the game against Vanderbilt on Friday-evening, they will face third baseman Austin Martin and Saturday-evening battle against Arizona State with first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Both players are expected to be in the race for the number 1 overall choice in 2020, which is owned by the Tigers. The Wolverines may also see Kumar Rocker pitch for Vanderbilt on Friday, which could possibly be the number 1 pick in the 2021 design class.

We’ll have more from Bakich and players all week, so keep an eye on it. We are delighted to be able to treat Michigan Baseball in this capacity for the first time and this coincides with a highlight for the program that will be released in the course of last year. These games are hard to find, but we will do our best to help you follow throughout the year.

The good news is that the match will be broadcast nationwide on MLB Network on Friday at 7:00 PM. ET if they compete against Vanderbilt.