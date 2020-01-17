Newly launched serial killer moment arrives at his home and horrifies neighbors

Serial killer Catherine Wood arrives at her new home in Fort Mill, South Carolina after her release from prison (Image: Kent / Wood County Sheriff’s Office)

This is the time when a serial killer arrives at his new home and horrifies the neighbors after leaving the prison.

The residents of Fort Mill, South Carolina, said they had no idea that Catherine Wood, a convicted serial killer, would move into her neighborhood with her sister.

Wood, a 57-year-old former nursing assistant, spent more than three decades in prison in connection with the suffocating death of at least five people in the Alpine Manor nursing home in Walker, Michigan, along with his lover, Gwendolyn Graham, who also He was a nursing assistant in the nursing home.

His victims were Mae Mason, 79, Edith Cook, 98, Marguerite Chambers, 60, Myrtle Lace, 95, and Belle Burkhard, 74.

Graham got a life sentence after Wood reached a plea agreement that saw her testify against her accomplice. Wood, who told prosecutors that he was only vigilant while Graham was carrying out the murders, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but was paroled on Thursday.

Wood reportedly acted as a watchman while his lover Gwendolyn Graham, in the photo, suffocated his victims, who were between 65 and 97 years old, and who suffered from dementia (Image: Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Wood and Graham targeted their victims while working at the Alpine Manor nursing home in Grand Rapids, Michigan (Image: WOOD)

According to reports, the Fort Mill Police Department also did not know that the convicted murderer was moving to his city.

Police spokesman Major Brian Zachary told Target 8 that the services of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Probation and Forgiveness agreed to supervise Wood and generally notify the police when a criminal moves, but He did not do so in the case of Wood.

“I have not received any notification from them so far,” Zachary said.

“We have no official responsibility for that.”

Many of Wood’s new neighbors were surprised to learn that a convicted serial killer was moving in the next door.

“No kidding,” said Suttons Mill Homeowners Association president Tom Carter after learning that Wood was moving to a house around his house.

Wood will live with his sister in this house in Fort Mill, South Carolina. (Image: wood)

“It seems that it should be something that would be useful information,” he said.

Carter said he plans to contact the board of owners and the board attorney to see if there is anything he can do about the situation.

‘I don’t know what our options are, if there are any. We have a Facebook page in the neighborhood. That could be something in which we could disclose that information, but, on the other hand, that could be judged as harassment, “he said.

‘That’s a bit worrisome, but 30 years is also a long time, so people change, I guess. I’m not going to make a rash judgment, but it’s good to be aware. “

The families of Wood’s victims strongly opposed his release, fearing he would kill again.

The granddaughter of victim Belle Burkhard, Denise Ceccon said: I do not understand how she is not forced to complete her 40 years. I think she is a threat to society and I think there should be public outrage over things like this. “