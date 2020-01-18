Newcastle's return to basics approach proves effective in the late victory over Chelsea

There is nothing exotic or innovative in Steve Bruce. He would probably admit it himself. Their teams, for the most part, have always been functional, organized and resilient: sides built in the image of their robust and hard coach.

His appointment as Rafael Benítez’s successor in Newcastle, then, made sense in many ways. But the reaction was skepticism, disappointment at the apparent lack of ambition of the club. Bruce was a safe, boring option, given the other alternatives.

Many tipped Newcastle for a certain decline. But Bruce, who would be forgiven for feeling a bit conceited, has so far confused his critics, as Saturday’s unexpected victory over Chelsea demonstrated. His team is now seven points away from the last three, certainly difficult to play (particularly in St James’ Park) and has repeatedly demonstrated that they are capable of producing those stubborn performances necessary to do the job.

The point of conflict, for those who are not yet convinced by Bruce Newcastle, is the way they did it. The hosts had only 30 percent possession and, for the most part, were content to sit in front of Chelsea, absorb pressure and spoil sporadically.

That is consistent with the Magpies approach throughout the season, not just against the best teams in the Premier League. Newcastle’s average possession is by far the lowest in the division, a notable 33.6 percent, significantly lower than the next lowest (Burnley with 40.1 percent), but it has proven effective.

They also had opportunities here: Joelinton threw a header against the crossbar in the first half, and the last minute winner was certainly not undeserved.

However, the problem is that football is boring. Newcastle is not a friendly team with spectators; They are rarely entertaining or expansive in any way. The approach, given its almost complete neglect of the ball, is clearly to keep the opposition out, capitalizing on the few moments they have in the last third of the opposition.

This is fine when the results are good, and so far they have been good enough for Bruce. But his approach has inevitably made the season feel like a constant struggle. And there are doubts about the ambitions and long-term goals of the club.

A hard-fought victory against Chelsea should not be sniffed. But Bruce at some point, maybe months later, will find followers who demand more. As Gary Neville said recently in Sky Sports, fans and players are increasingly cautious of accepting and buying passive and distant tactics. The progressive coaches, he insisted, are the most desirable in the modern game.

And Newcastle is much more passive and distant than most. In the short term, this approach may prove to be the most sensible. Bruce, as Benitez did before him, will simply insist that he is working with limited resources, that he has no quality players from many other teams in the league.

However, in the long term, Newcastle has a lot to consider. A 1-0 victory over Chelsea is an excellent result. And there were many positive aspects: the actions of Fernández and Clark; Matt Ritchie filled admirably on the left back; Joelinton looks lively again after finishing his long drought of goals in the FA Cup last week; The desire to find a goal so late in the game.

But how long Newcastle can continue to play in this way depends on the patience of fans and the club’s future ambitions. At the moment, it seems that nobody in Newcastle is thinking beyond the next game.

Four other things we learned:

– There were audible groans in St James ’Park when Jetro Willems was shot down early in the first half with an unpleasant ankle injury. He is the last of several Newcastle players who probably face a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Dwight Gayle, Jetro Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Yoshinouri Muto, Fabian Schar and DeAndre Yedlin are also out, so Bruce meets an exhausted squad.

– Chelsea’s visitor form has been impressive in recent times, and most of his struggles occurred at Stamford Bridge. But they were surprisingly mediocre here, lacked a true vanguard or creativity. Tammy Abraham was unusually useless, while Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi were mostly ineffective.

– Chelsea was rarely at his best here, but the performance of young right-back Reece James will have pleased Frank Lampard. The 20-year-old also impressed Burnley last week and already looks like a complete attacker. His dazzling forward careers and intelligent interaction caused constant problems in Newcastle.

– There was excitement from Newcastle’s perspective when it was confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin would be fit enough to start against Chelsea. The 22-year-old has been an outstanding artist for the Magpies this season, providing a much needed touch and emotion. But I was a little out of rhythm after more than a month.

