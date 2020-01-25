Newborn baby found dead on the street in Portsmouth

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find the mother (Image: Google)

A newborn baby was found dead in a street, which prompted an urgent appeal to find the mother.

Hampshire police say they are “extremely worried” after the boy was found at the intersection of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road in Portsmouth, shortly after 6.15 on Saturday morning.

In a direct appeal to the mother, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Baker said: ‘I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure I get the right help and attention.

“I understand that you may be scared, but it is important that you contact us.”

He added that the police were “extremely concerned about the welfare of this child’s mother.”

He said: ‘We want to talk to anyone who has concerns about someone who has recently been very pregnant, who suspects that she has been very pregnant or has recently given birth.

Or maybe you are worried about the whereabouts of a newborn baby.

‘Anyone who contacts us can speak with us with complete confidence. Our priority now is to ensure that this child’s mother receives the assistance she needs. “

Currently, officers go from house to house conducting investigations in the Old Commercial Road area.

Anyone with information should call 101, citing Operation Cravat, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.