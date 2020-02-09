New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling campaign impresses Chahal and cricket fans

The young kid has everything right in the video that made it viral, and even received incredible responses from current and former players.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah.

The success of Jasprit Bumrah has given another dimension to fast bowling despite its unique action. Videos were often made of children trying to imitate the action and the newest was that of a boy from New Zealand.

Former New Zealand player Scott Styris shared the video with his fans on Twitter.

👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/jFrcfzao3x

– Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) 8 February 2020

While former player and commentator Simon Doull showed the video to Bumrah and off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Auckland.

How good is this children’s imitation of @ Jaspritbumrah93 in Auckland. @BCCI @BLACKCAPS #woweee pic.twitter.com/0XDtSEqWaW

– Ollie Pringle (@ OlliePringle63) February 7, 2020

Bumrah laughed while he looked at it, while Chahal said, “It’s better than Bumrah.”

Netizens and Bumrah fans were impressed by the young talent.

It seems that Bumrah has some fans in New Zealand

– Arun (@ ImArunVK12) 8 February 2020

The next bumrah is coming😍☺

– Ashraf (@ Ashraf85356875) February 8, 2020

Bumrah NZ

– Pratek Raj (@ pratikraj82) February 8, 2020

Haha that’s class

– James Taylor (@ jamestaylor20) February 8, 2020

However, this is not the first time that a young fan has equaled Bumrah’s footsteps.

@bhogleharsha @ Jaspritbumrah93 The only problem with your great series victory is perhaps the next generation of Australian cricketers you have inspired! pic.twitter.com/dmZNClOcBx

– Michael Curtin (@c_u_r_t_o) January 9, 2019

Hey @harbhajan_singh, it looks like you’re her inspiration … like many other aspiring spinners in the country ☺️ #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/Oy6IxV4Zdb

– Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2019

India is currently following the 3-2 series and wants to prevent a series of defeats in Auckland. They had previously won the T20I series between the two sides 5-0.

(With IANS inputs)

