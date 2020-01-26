President Donald Trump said in August to his then national security adviser John Bolton that he wished to continue to maintain military aid to Ukraine until the country assisted in the investigation of the Democrats – including former Vice President Joe Biden – reported the New York Times on Sunday, citing several people. descriptions of a Bolton unpublished manuscript project.

Trump’s purported statement, as described by Bolton, would directly link the freeze on US military aid to the President’s requests that Ukraine announce investigations of its political rivals – undermining a key pillar of the defense of impeachment from the President that the two circumstances are not related.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine, and Joe Biden has repeatedly defended his son and himself.

Bolton spokeswoman Sarah Tinsley said the draft book “had been sent to the White House for review prior to publication by the National Security Council”.

As for the New York Times claim that Bolton distributed a draft manuscript to his close associates, Tinsley said, “The ambassador did not pass the draft manuscript on to anyone. Period.”

Tinsley declined to comment on the contents of the book’s manuscript.

The revelations about the contents of Bolton’s draft manuscript are likely to heighten Democrats’ calls for Bolton to testify in the Senate recall trial. Bolton said he would testify if summoned.

In a joint statement Sunday evening reacting to the Times report, the seven House dismissals said the revelations confirmed “what we already know”.

“There is no doubt now that Mr. Bolton directly contradicts the heart of the President’s defense and must therefore be called to testify during President Trump’s impeachment trial,” the statement said, adding “there is no reason defensible of waiting until his book is published, when the information he has to provide is essential to the most important decision that senators must now make – whether to convict the president for impenetrable offenses.

The house directors added: “The Americans know that a fair trial must include both documents and witnesses blocked by the president – it starts with Mr. Bolton.”

In the draft manuscript, Bolton describes how the Ukrainian scandal developed during his last months in the White House, including new details on the involvement of various senior administration officials, according to the Times.

This includes an account by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately acknowledging that the allegations made by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about the corruption of Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch were unfounded, according to the Times.

The Times also reports that Bolton wrote in the project that the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was present during at least one phone call where Giuliani and Trump discussed Yovanovitch.

Bolton also claims in his draft manuscript, according to the newspaper, that he told attorney general Bill Barr that Trump had mentioned him during his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A Justice Department official, however, told CNN that, although Barr and Bolton spoke in the days following the call, Bolton did not mention the call to Ukraine or the fact that the name Barr was mentioned.