New York Rangers' 5 best moments against rivals of the last decade

It is difficult to determine exactly what makes the teams rival. In this list, I consider all teams in the same division as the New York Rangers before the NHL made changes to the divisions of the 2013-14 rivals. These teams included the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Philadelphia Flyers, the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders. I also included the Washington Capitals as they played the Rangers five times in the playoffs from the 2008-2009 season to the 2014-2015 season. The teams are now in the same division. Here are the Rangers’ best moments against these rivals of the past decade.

5. Daniel Carcillo burns the Flyers

When the badass Daniel Carcillo signed with the Rangers after a stint in Philadelphia, most fans remembered him more for his fighting ability than for his score. This included a fight in which Carcillo clubbed Marian Gaborik, the Rangers’ top scorer.

In the 2014 playoffs, the Carcillo des Blueshirts faced their former team, the Flyers, in the first round. Carcillo celebrated a goal in Game 3 in Philadelphia in front of the fans as they hooted, with a fan flipping the bird over. Carcillo played well in all the series and buried a fine pass from Mats Zuccarello to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead in Game 7. They then won Game 2-1 and eliminated the Flyers.

Daniel Carcillo (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

With Chris Kreider absent due to a hand injury and Ryan McDonagh playing with a shoulder injury, the Rangers desperately needed other players to rise to the streak. In addition to Carcillo, a line of Derick Brassard, Benoît Pouliot and Zuccarello has intensified. The Blueshirts never took control of the series as the teams alternated wins but they did just enough to eliminate their rivals.

Henrik Lundqvist was fantastic, but it was the solid play of unlikely heroes, including the entire Brassard, Anton Strålman, Dan Girardi and Carcillo lineage that pushed the Rangers into the second round. When we remember the Rangers race in 2013-14, this series is often forgotten, but it showed their courage and determination.

4. Gaborik defeats the Capitals in triple overtime

With the series tied 1-1, the Blueshirts went to Washington for game 3 in the second round of the 2012 playoffs. It was a physical and defensive game. Ryan Callahan scored a goal to make it 1-0 in the second period, but John Carlson tied for the Capitals later in the period. He would stay long 1-1. Finally, in triple overtime, Brad Richards found Gaborik who scored the winner’s goal with only 5:19 seconds to go in overtime.

Marian Gaborik (SMI Icon)

Lundqvist was stellar and made 45 saves. The team struggling to score, it gave them chance after chance to win the match. Girardi left the bloody match but returned later. McDonagh played 53:17, leading the Rangers, while Callahan played 41:48 to lead all of the team’s attackers.

John Tortorella, the Rangers head coach at the time, was quick to ride his best players and the Rangers essentially played with five defenders in the game. Stu Bickel spent the third period and overtime on the bench. Tortorella’s strategy helped win this game, but it also wiped out the best players on the team and may have been a factor in the team’s defeat in the next playoff round.

This match was also crucial for Gaborik. He suffered a shoulder injury that was not made public until after the season ended and had offensive difficulties. His goal has proven that he can deliver when the team needs him the most.

3. Rangers stun capitals with last-minute goal

Despite the Rangers’ thrilling victory in Game 3, the Capitals won Game 4 and led into the third period of Game 5 in their 2012 playoff second round streak. Joel Ward, of the Capitals, had a tall stick, Carl Hagelin, with 21.3 seconds remaining. Hagelin was cut and Ward received a four-minute minor double penalty.

As time went by, Braden Holtby stopped a point shot, while Callahan tried to widen the rebound. He couldn’t score, but Richards hit the puck and scored, tying the game 2-2 with 6.6 seconds remaining. Richards was one of the most sought after free agents after the 2012-13 season and when he signed with the Rangers he had to deliver to the playoffs. That’s exactly what Richards did when he leveled the game.

In overtime, while the Rangers were still on power play, Marc Staal fired a shot that knocked off a Capitals player and beat Holtby, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory. The goal was the greatest in Staal’s career and it came after he persevered in adversity. He missed almost half of the season because he was struggling to recover from a concussion he suffered the previous season. He fell in the regular season but did his best in the playoffs.

Marc Staal, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Thanks to Richards and Staal, the Rangers took the lead 3-2 in the series. The victory meant they didn’t have to win another game on the road to win the series. They then lost game 6, but defeated the Capitals 2-1 in game 7 at home to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

2. Martin St. Louis marks Mother’s Day

In the second round of the 2014 playoffs, just hours after learning that his mother had died of a heart attack, Martin St. Louis decided to play in Game 5, with the Rangers behind the Penguins 3-1 in the series. The Blueshirts won game five in a blowout, in part due to their inspiring decision and Kreider, who scored a goal and added an assist. He had just returned from a hand injury. The team then returned home for the sixth game on Mother’s Day.

Saint-Louis fought for a rebound and scored the first goal of the match before putting his hand on his heart and looking to the sky. The Rangers never gave up at the head of match 6 and have never found themselves in the series again.

Martin St. Louis quits hockey as a solid candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

In game 7, tied 1-1, St. Louis found Richards, who again delivered a clutch goal for the Blueshirts and gave them a 2-1 lead. The team’s solid defense and stellar goalkeepers from Lundqvist proved to be all they needed, as they held on for a 2-1 victory.

The heroism of St. Louis was a turning point that helped the Rangers come back to beat the Penguins and make it to the Stanley Cup final. He managed to lock in all the playoffs, including a winning overtime goal against the Montreal Canadiens in the next round.

1. Stepan eliminates capitals

After finishing with the best NHL record in the 2014-2015 regular season, the Rangers found themselves moments before being eliminated by the Capitals in the second round of the 2015 playoffs.

With 1:41 remaining, Kreider scored a goal that tied the game with a thread from Derek Stepan. In overtime, Stepan found Rangers captain McDonagh, who beat Holtby to force a game 6 and gave Madison Square Garden fans an unforgettable evening. It was a watershed moment for McDonagh after being named team captain, as he proved that he would deliver when he needed it most. The Rangers built on that momentum in Game Six. They never dragged on and pushed the Capitals away for a 4-3 win to force a seventh game at home.

After Alexander Ovechkin gave the Capitals a lead, Kevin Hayes tied the game for the Rangers. Both teams were physical and neither team was able to break a tie in regulation.

In overtime, the season was about which team would score the next goal. After just over 11 intense minutes of overtime hockey, the Capitals put the puck on ice giving the Rangers a hit in the attacking zone. Stepan won the face-off leading to a point shot by Girardi. Stepan recovered the rebound and calmly placed the puck at the back of the net. His goal sent the Capitals home and the Rangers to the Eastern Conference finals.

Derek Stepan (photo: Amy Irvin)

Not only was scoring an incredible moment, but it was one of the biggest comebacks in team history.

Looking back on the past decade

It was difficult to choose just five moments, as there have been so many in the past decade. The Blueshirts have had incredible returns, overtime goals and many courageous victories against their rivals. Many players became heroes when they delivered under pressure against these teams.

As the Rangers rebuild, this young team, filled with new players, will seek to improve their game against their rivals at the start of the new decade. It’s been a few years since any of these moments have taken place, but the Rangers are slowly but surely approaching the creation of new ones.