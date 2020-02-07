New York Knicks season results from 1999 NBA final

The New York Knicks were a powerhouse in the 90s and reached two NBA finals in 1994 and 1999. Still, they haven’t won any of them. Though passionate rivalries with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat remain in the eye as the team fights in 2020.

season Conf. Finished winning Playoffs 2000–04.48Lose First Round for Toronto Raptors, 3–22001–0213th30–2002-0310th37–2003-047th39Lose First Round for New Jersey Nets, 4–02004-0512th33–2005-0615th23–2006-0712th33–2007- 0814th23–2008 -0914th32–2009-1011th29–2010-116th42Lost first round at Boston Celtics, 4–02011-127th36Lost first round at Miami Heat, 4–12012-132nd54Lossed conference semifinal at Indiana Pacers, 4–22013-149th37–2014- 1515th17–2015–1613: 32–2016–1712: 31–2017–1811: 29–2018–1915: 17–

In the 2019-20 season, the Knicks took 13th place in the Eastern Conference and have achieved 16 wins so far.

New York rapper Action Bronson joined Serge Ibaka in his film How Hungry Are you? Podcast about life as a Knicks fan. He described it as “garbage”.

“WASTE. IT’S WHAT IT IS”

Watch the full episode of How Hungry Are You? On. Podcast with Serge Ibaka and Action Bronson:

