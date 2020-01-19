New York Islanders last week key to season success

The New York Islanders have played many games this week. In the final seconds of the last game against the New York Rangers, the Islanders shot themselves in the foot and lost both games in a depressing fashion. Even if Derick Brassard’s cross-check penalty was a questionable call at best, the Islands should not have been in this position to begin with.

Against the Washington Capitals, the Islanders were by far the best team but failed to put the game aside, and the Caps took advantage. With several major games played in the past seven days, what has this week meant for the Islanders?

Special teams

Against the Rangers on Thursday evening, the special teams cost the Islanders a victory (from “The islands must overcome problems in power play in metropolitan division games”, Newsday, 01/17/2020). They had five power games and went from 0 to 5. The Rangers also had five power games, but converted to two of those attempts, even winning the game with a last-second power-play goal from Chris Kreider.

In the past two seasons, the Islanders have not had a good power play; but a good penalty concealed these failures. However, their kill statistics are now below average, and a historically bad power game has nowhere to hide.

Jim Hiller was recruited during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ off-season to tackle numerical superiority issues, but the Islanders have yet to find any advantage over the man’s advantage. Hiller’s changes to the unit have gone unnoticed.

Assistant Coach Jim Hiller, New York Islanders (Photo by Dave Reginek / NHLI via Getty Images)

Too often, they pass the puck outside, refusing to throw it into the net. They are 2-26 in power play in their last 13 games. The Islanders simply lose games because of their special teams, and this affects their playoff positioning.

Lack of consistent offense

Earlier this week, I discussed commercial maturity options for Islanders. Their forward body is one of the worst in the league, and even when they get considerable time in the offensive zone, they don’t score. They lost to the Rangers (Thursday) and the Bruins in the first period. In both cases, the Islanders dominated the first period and far outstripped the opposition, but only started 1-0 ahead.

Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee are just starting to warm up, but they still don’t have a consistent score. Derick Brassard was not the player he was in November and Mathew Barzal has calmed down a bit.

Derick Brassard, New York Islanders (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Teams like the Colorado Avalanche or the Toronto Maple Leafs can allow a player to spend an evening of rest and find a way to get a win. The Islanders need all hands on the bridge if they want to get two points against some of the best teams in the league.

No third line

The last goal scored by a third-line member was almost two weeks ago with Tom Kuhnhackl scoring against the New Jersey Devils. What made the islands so dangerous last season was their ability to roll all four lines. Valterri Filppula was M. Dependable, leading the penalty spot and scoring 17 goals. The islands do not have a coherent third line that can play in and out.

Against the Rangers at the Nassau Coliseum, Ross Johnston and Kuhnhackl played a total of 9:48 ice time. You can’t succeed if your third row doesn’t compare to the rest of your lineup, and they barely get playing time. In other words, they depend too much on their top six for offensive production.

Adam Pelech missing

After the fall of Adam Pelech with an abnormal injury two weeks ago, the Islanders’ defense was not the same. Pelech is not a sexy defender, but he is one of the most underrated in the NHL. His batting work and defensive consistency is unmatched by anyone on the list.

Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders and Josh Archibald of the Arizona Coyotes (Photo AP / Ross D. Franklin)

Since the injury, the Islanders’ average goals against are half a goal higher. With Pelech in good health, the Islanders have the fifth best defensive unit in the league, and without it they are in the 1920s.

Don’t capitalize on the odds

In today’s case, the Capitals took advantage of their opportunities and Alex Ovechkin did his thing (“Alex Ovechkin writes history at the expense of the Islanders,” Newsday, 1/18/2020). However, the Islanders did not help their cause by continuously shooting themselves in the foot. On the green light and 4-2 goals, they played the game “cute” and did not take the puck out of the defensive zone. When you have the lead, you need to simplify your game and make sure to remove the pucks from your area. The Islanders did not do this and it cost them two points.

Islanders fans shouldn’t be nervous

Last season, the Islanders fell into a rut similar to this one. In late March, it looked like they couldn’t buy a goal and lost to many bad teams. They were able to regroup and get back on track before the playoffs. With the stars’ break only a few days away, they will have the opportunity to get away from the ice. I’m sure they’ll be out of the door ready and that in April we won’t even remember this skid. If that fails, we still have head coach Barry Trotz who we can trust.