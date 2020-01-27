New York is ahead of London as the world's leading financial center, as Brexit undermines confidence

New York has emerged later than London, as the world’s leading financial center and Asian centers such as Hong Kong and Singapore are gaining ground as Brexit’s uncertainty undermines confidence in the capital of the United Kingdom, according to a survey.

Only a third of the main bankers and asset managers now see London as the most important city for financial services, a precipitous drop of more than 20 percentage points in the last two years.

While the city’s star has fallen, Wall Street has taken advantage, with 56% of respondents now considering New York as the main financial center, compared with 33% since 2018.

While Britain is preparing to leave the EU this week, the 245-figure financial services survey conducted by consultants Duff & Phelps points to a challenging future for the city of London.

Only 22 percent predict that London will remain the world’s preeminent financial center in five years, although few respondents believe that European rivals such as Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam or Dublin will take first place.

London-based banks have moved subsidiaries and staff to continental Europe in preparation for Brexit, but they maintain a large presence in the United Kingdom.

“It is difficult to avoid the suspicion that three years of uncertainty since the Brexit vote have contributed to the fall of London,” said Monique Melis, managing director of Duff & Phelps.

An area in which London remains at the top, according to the survey, is to have the most favorable regulatory regime. Melis suggested that deregulation after Brexit could help persuade financial services companies to remain in the United Kingdom.

“If the government can position the United Kingdom as a more favorable regulatory environment and separate it from the bureaucracy of European regulation, then we can see that the United Kingdom regains its crown and attracts new talent to the sector,” Melis said.

Taking a light approach to regulation after Brexit, which some critics called the “Singapore on the Thames” model, is likely to be controversial.

Stephen Jones, executive director of UK Finance, said: “The results underscore the importance of our appreciation of the need to maintain our competitiveness in a challenging business and political environment.

“That is why we need a world-leading regulation and a tax system that makes us attractive for international investment, while ensuring that we are the safest and most transparent place for financial and banking service providers to do business.” .

Miles Celic, executive director of the industry pressure group, The City UK, said the survey showed that Britain cannot afford to be complacent to other financial centers seeking to take business from London.

“The uncertainty that has surrounded Brexit is likely to be a factor in the outcome of this survey.

“Ultimately, these classifications have to do with perception. The world is looking to see if the United Kingdom and the EU can overcome the political obstacles around Brexit and secure an agreement that makes economic sense.

“Since European economies face significant economic difficulties, it is vital that policymakers monitor wider European competitiveness and seek to maintain open and unrestricted access to world capital markets through the main financial center Europe International in the United Kingdom “.

A separate investigation by Z / Yen found that New York surpassed London as the world’s leading banking center in September 2018 and expanded its leadership last year.

Despite the increasingly bleak feeling about London’s future, its financial sector is still expanding at a healthy pace, at least in some measures.

Net exports of financial and related professional services from the United Kingdom grew by about 5 percent to an estimated £ 82.8 billion in 2018, compared to £ 79 billion in 2017.

In the currency markets, London has consolidated its dominant position, accounting for 43 percent of global currency revenues last year.

.