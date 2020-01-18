New York Giants have hired former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator

The New York Giants keep a familiar face in the NFC East neighborhood.

The Giants announced on Friday that it was hiring recently dismissed Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as the offensive coordinator.

Garrett is no stranger to the Giants as they face the Cowboys twice a year as division rivals. Going back even further, he was quarterback of the Giants from 2000 to 2003.

Giants head coach Joe Judge – himself a new hire – said mutual acquaintance highly recommended Garrett, an offensive spirit.

“They all thought about how smart he is, how good he is as a teacher and how different his outlook on the game was from that of most coaches,” said the judge. “And when he sees it, he is able to communicate it and paint this mental image to the players.”

The Giants, 4-12 this season, will certainly be looking for a boost. They finished 23rd in total offense last season by yards per game – and the Garrett Cowboys were the first.

Garrett, also a former Cowboy quarterback, often saw his Cowboys having a top 10 attack after taking the helm in 2010, and when he was Dallas’ offensive coordinator a few seasons ago.

The Giants no doubt hope it will boost the game of their young quarterback, Daniel Jones.

Garrett will seek a rebound in his own career. The Cowboys refused to renew his contract after 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs.

Under Garrett’s direction, Dallas went 85-67 in the regular season and made the playoffs three times, but never made it to the NFC title game. Garrett had a record of 2-3 playoffs.

Garrett has other ties to the Giants. His father, Jim Garrett, served them as an assistant coach in the early 1970s.

“Really great to be back. I am delighted to start, “said Jason Garrett in a Giants Twitter posting.