New York Fashion Week: the best dressed street style stars

New York Fashion Week is on its way, meaning that the world’s most respected and well-dressed industry players are racing through the Big Apple in a coordinated and very stylish cohort.

Apparently all the action of the biennial event takes place on the catwalk, with large fashion houses such as Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta on the schedule to debut their collections for the fall / winter 2020.

But New York Fashion Week is no less a spectacle outside the catwalk.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Every season, horde of street styles bundle the streets in ready-made outfits, whether it’s a luxury vintage ensemble or a Foman-coordinated logomania.

While the fashion package is getting ready for a busy four-week shows taking place in London, Milan and finally Paris, we have chosen our favorite street style looks so far from New York.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/18

This fashion week guest colored her fashion week look by combining electric blue pants with a mustard yellow jacket with double row of buttons and a shirt with a pattern.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

2/18

This participant was wearing a classic beige trench coat with flared trousers with a white pattern, a light pink crop top and silver boots.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

3/18

This ensemble serves as a master class in tonal dressing, with this fashion week guest who combines her deep orange jumpsuit with a lighter orange jacket.

Getty Images

4/18

These orange gingham pants with a black T-shirt and a yellow jacket with hood.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

5/18

This guy from the fashion week kept things casual in a denim in combination with a yellow puffer jacket and white vinyl boots.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

6/18

This participant started a pose in a pleated black leather skirt, a collar with a collar and a white duster jacket.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

7/18

This guy from the fashion week combined a metallic silver button down dress with a jacket with a black belt and a fur trim.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

8/18

Pinstripes were the point of contact for this street stylist, who combined his double row of buttons with a black jacket, black boots and a bucket hat.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

9/18

This guy from the fashion week went completely into textures and combined her multicolored downy scarf with a blue fur handbag.

Getty Images

10/18

This street style guy wore a silver puffer coat with tie-dye multicolored pants, sneakers and a cowboy hat.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

11/18

This guest was wearing a bubblegum pink suit covered with brocade patterns. To keep warm in the New York cold, he also wore a navy blue wool coat over the top.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

12/18

These guest tights with Gucci logo, black lace-up boots, a checkered blazer and a white Prada handbag.

Getty Images

13/18

This participant was wearing a deep green leather dress, tight tights and knee-high boots.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

14/18

It is not every day that you see a denim skirt that is worn over tulle, but this street styler wears it with confidence and adds a denim jacket on top.

Getty Images

15/18

This guy wore black vinyl from head to toe for the fashion week and combined her V-neck dress with red dots shoes for a hint of color.

Getty Images

16/18

This guy posed in a beige trench coat that was wearing checks on the lapel and also had a belt. They accessorized with black calf-high boots and a woolly hat.

Getty Images

17/18

This fashion week guest wrapped in a black puffer jacket, tights and heels.

Getty Images

18/18

There is nothing wrong with a little bit of logomania, as this fashion week guest shows in her Vetements overcoat.

Getty Images

1/18

This fashion week guest colored her fashion week look by combining electric blue pants with a mustard yellow jacket with double row of buttons and a shirt with a pattern.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

2/18

This participant was wearing a classic beige trench coat with flared trousers with a white pattern, a light pink crop top and silver boots.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

3/18

This ensemble serves as a master class in tonal dressing, with this fashion week guest who combines her deep orange jumpsuit with a lighter orange jacket.

Getty Images

4/18

These orange gingham pants with a black T-shirt and a yellow jacket with hood.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

5/18

This guy from the fashion week kept things casual in a denim in combination with a yellow puffer jacket and white vinyl boots.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

6/18

This participant started a pose in a pleated black leather skirt, a collar with a collar and a white duster jacket.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

7/18

This guy from the fashion week combined a metallic silver button down dress with a jacket with a black belt and a fur trim.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

8/18

Pinstripes were the point of contact for this street stylist, who combined his double row of buttons with a black jacket, black boots and a bucket hat.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

9/18

This guy from the fashion week went completely into textures and combined her multicolored downy scarf with a blue fur handbag.

Getty Images

10/18

This street style guy wore a silver puffer coat with tie-dye multicolored pants, sneakers and a cowboy hat.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

11/18

This guest was wearing a bubblegum pink suit covered with brocade patterns. To keep warm in the New York cold, he also wore a navy blue wool coat over the top.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

12/18

These guest tights with Gucci logo, black lace-up boots, a checkered blazer and a white Prada handbag.

Getty Images

13/18

This participant was wearing a deep green leather dress, tight tights and knee-high boots.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

14/18

It is not every day that you see a denim skirt that is worn over tulle, but this street styler wears it with confidence and adds a denim jacket on top.

Getty Images

15/18

This guy wore black vinyl from head to toe for the fashion week and combined her V-neck dress with red dots shoes for a hint of color.

Getty Images

16/18

This guy posed in a beige trench coat that was wearing checks on the lapel and also had a belt. They accessorized with black calf-high boots and a woolly hat.

Getty Images

17/18

This fashion week guest wrapped in a black puffer jacket, tights and heels.

Getty Images

18/18

There is nothing wrong with a bit of logomania, as this fashion week guest shows in her Vetements overcoat.

Getty Images

Click through the gallery above to see the best dressed guests of the New York Fashion Week so far.

.