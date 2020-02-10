New York Fashion Week: Area Fall / Winter 2020 Review

Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk from Area have unmistakably climbed to the top of the It-Kid Fashion Pyramid and presented an unrivaled ability to design clothing that transports both viewer and wearer to a place where fashion is still alive. fun and there is still some hope left for the declining NYFW line-up.

Vogue reports that some, just some of the inspirations for Area’s latest collection are: “Japanese tropical postcards they’ve found in France, the folding and draping of Madame Grès, leather suits by Eiko Ishioka for Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula, interior design by de New The York-based duo Myreality and the heart motifs of Romeo Gigli. ”But looking at their latest collection, you would never believe a hundred vast reference points that flow together in something so coherent and fresh. Heart silhouettes and wide hip proportions have undoubtedly replaced the bulky sleeve as the next big trend, appearing throughout the show on both dresses and jackets.

The ethos of the collection is best reflected in a solid metal jacket, full of hood and matching pants. Here you see the heart motif of Romeo Gigli come to life, which often came back in the skirt silhouettes and clothing cut-outs of the Italian designer in the 1980s.

The metal is also a common, always exciting continuous line for the collections of Area. Similar metallic appeared in their most recent SS20 collection, as well as last year’s crystal-inlaid FW19 collection, and the show that has undoubtedly cemented their place in the new fashion pantheon, SS19.

Crystals also make a major comeback this season, an embellishment with which the house has experimented in a great way since the inlaid ponytails and face masks of FW19. In this latest collection, crystals are used to make dynamic meshes, woven bralets and necklines and dangling fringes – another common design element for Area. Perhaps the most exciting addition to their ever-increasing use of crystals were cropped holes and zoom lines, which would normally be left unprocessed (or finished with a contrast stitch) somewhere else during the fashion week.

Fringes, hearts and contrasting crystal hems also appeared in the accessories of the collection. I am obsessed with the small bags with warm boxes, some with fringes, others in the shape of metal hearts. There is even a bag that mimics the hole-y pants and mesh shirts. It’s an incredibly well-executed statement piece, but I couldn’t tell if it had a lining. That can be a serious problem!

Anyway, Area continues to surprise me as one of the most dynamic and fresh design voices at NYFW. The event has experienced a remarkable breakdown in recent years, when designers like Tom Ford controversially closed the ceremonies for sunnier prospects in Los Angeles. (Or completely quit from runways!) I also have to hand it over to the designers for their new deal with the Africa Center, which has been languishing in the Upper East Side for almost 10 years without financing. Vogue reports that the deal hopes to “promote African culture and craft in the United States.” Given Area used the location to present the collection, and used techniques they learned from African artists to build the show, it is important to see that the house is actually being lifted up by craftsmen instead of their techniques or patterns without honor to steal. But Area is not their contemporaries, and. I imagine that more experienced designers like Tom Ford will have trouble keeping up in the coming years.

(You can watch the full show below, thanks to Diet Prada.)

