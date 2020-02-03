New wearable can help athletes to track dehydration, monitor injury recovery

Good news for athletes: researchers have developed a wristwatch-sized device that can track a person’s body chemistry to improve athletic performance and identify potential health problems. The device can be used for everything from dehydration detection to tracking athletic recovery, with applications ranging from military training to competitive sports. “With this technology, we can test on a wide range of metabolites almost in real time,” said co-author Michael Daniele of the University of North Carolina in the US.

Metabolites are markers that can be monitored to assess the metabolism of an individual. So if a person’s metabolite levels are outside the normal parameters, this can let trainers or health professionals know that something is wrong. For athletes, it could also be used to adjust training efforts to improve physical performance, the researchers said. “For this proof-of-concept study, we tested sweat from human participants and checked for glucose, lactate, pH and temperature,” Daniele said. A replaceable strip on the back of the device is embedded with chemical sensors. That strip rests against the skin of a user, where it comes into contact with the user’s sweat.

Data from the sensors in the strip are interpreted by hardware in the device, which then records the results and passes them on to a user’s smartphone or smartwatch. “The device is the size of an average watch, but contains analytical equipment equivalent to four of the extensive electrochemical devices currently used to measure metabolite levels in the laboratory,” said Daniele. “We have created something that is truly portable so that it can be used in the field,” Daniele added.

According to the researchers, while the work for this article focused on measuring glucose, lactate, and pH, the sensor strips could be adjusted to check for other substances that could be markers for health and athletic performance – such as electrolytes. “We are optimistic that this hardware could enable new technologies to reduce the number of casualties during military or athletic training, by detecting health issues before they become critical,” said Daniele.

