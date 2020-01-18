TSRPolitics: Color me without surprise. According to a new poll, more than 8 out of 10 African Americans believe Trump is racist.

The Washington Post-Ipsos poll also found that a large majority of Black voters agree that Trump contributed to making racism a bigger problem in the United States, CNN reports. The survey, released today, also found that 9 out of 10 Black Americans said they disagreed with Trump’s job performance.

Now in case y’all forgot, during his 2016 campaign Trump introduced himself to Black voters by asking, “You live in poverty, your schools are poor, you have no job, 58% of your youth are unemployed. – what the hell do you have to lose? “

Needless to say, this new poll shows that Black voters feel they have lost a lot. The majority, 58%, said Trump’s actions as president were “very” bad for African Americans in the country.

In addition to those numbers, 65 percent of black Americans polled felt it was a “bad time” to be a black person in America. At the same time, 77% of black Americans responded that it was “a good time” to be a white person in America.

The black unemployment rate is at a record low of 5.5%, which Trump often boasts. But 77% of those polled say that Trump deserves some or only of any credit for lower rates of American unemployment.

Despite voters’ feelings, Trump has denied accusations of racism. Trump has faced public and private statements such as his controversial statements from 2017 when he blamed “both sides” after the violence provoked by a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He also privately refers to certain African countries as “hole nations and speaks out against protests led by Black NFL players.

Most recently, Trump was dragged in late 2019 when he told four congressmen of color to “go back” to where they came from. Trump’s words later persuaded the U.S. House of Representatives to judge his comments.

The Washington Post-Ipsos poll was conducted online between January 2-8, 2020, among a random national sample of 1,088 non-Hispanic black adults aged 18 and over.

Likes0 Likes0