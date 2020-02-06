New virus cases in the UK and Germany bring the total of Europe to 30

LONDON – Great Britain and Germany announced more cases of the Wuhan virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed virus cases in Europe to 30.

In Germany, all virus cases are concentrated on the same company, auto parts supplier Webasto, whose head office outside Munich was visited by a Chinese trainer. On Thursday, the 13th confirmed case of Germany for the new corona virus that emerged from China was the wife of an employee who was previously diagnosed with the virus. Two children of company employees are among those who are infected.

British authorities confirmed the country’s third case and said the patient did not contract the virus in the UK. The other two cases are a Chinese student studying at the University of York in England and a relative of that student.

Air France announced that it would extend its suspension of flights to mainland China by more than a month, which will now start again no later than March 16 due to the new virus.

The current suspension of all flights to Shanghai and Beijing would last until Sunday. Air France and partner airline KLM plan to gradually resume services to China on March 16 and jointly offer one daily flight to both Shanghai and Beijing, either on Air France from Paris or on KLM from Amsterdam.

Air France says all flights to mainland China should resume from March 29, including to Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic.

Spain’s national airline, Iberia, says it has extended its suspension of flights between Madrid and Shanghai until the end of April. The tourism department of Spain says that there has been a considerable delay with Chinese tourists visiting Spain and with Spanish travelers going to China.

Virgin Atlantic said Thursday that it suspended its flights between London and Shanghai until March 28 due to the outbreak. British Airways has also stopped all flights to China, except Hong Kong.

The Italian health ministry said that one of 56 Italians quarantined in an Italian military facility after being evacuated from Wuhan this week will be transferred to Spallanzani Hospital in Rome after Thursday’s test results indicated “a suspected case” of the virus.

That is the same hospital where a Chinese couple in their sixties was admitted last week with confirmed cases. They are in intensive care with pneumonia.

The Chinese ambassador to the UK said that his country was “confident in defeating the virus” and urged other countries not to overreact.

“It is hoped that governments of all countries, including the United Kingdom, should understand and support China’s efforts, avoid overreactions, avoid panic and ensure normal cooperation and exchanges between countries,” he told reporters in London.

As of Thursday, China had 563 virus deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases on the mainland. Two other virus deaths occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines. In addition to Germany, Great Britain and Italy, other European countries with cases of the virus include France, Russia, Belgium, Sweden, Finland and Spain.

