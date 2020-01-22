New virus cases in China reach 440; Nine dead

This Tuesday, January 21, 2020, an employee is using a photo to monitor the screens for infrared thermometers as he checks travelers at Hankou Station in Wuhan, south China’s Hubei Province. The U.S. reported its first case of a new and potentially fatal virus circulating in China on Tuesday, saying that a Washington state resident who had returned from the epicenter of the outbreak last week was hospitalized near Seattle Service. (Chinatopix via AP) (Chinatopix)

According to China, the number of new virus cases has risen to 440 and the death toll to 9.

Deputy director of the National Health Commission, Li Bin, told reporters on Wednesday that the numbers were current as of Tuesday midnight and that all deaths had been recorded in Hubei Province, where the first diseases related to the new corona virus were reported in December.

