New Ulta products February 2020: Over 50 product launches get you ready for spring

When it comes to the latest products from Ulta Beauty this month, there is a lot to consider. And that’s an understatement. Anyone familiar with the retailer’s endless sales, daily offerings, and benefits knows that there is never a shortage of launches to keep an eye on. But this month love is definitely in the air, because for every brand that celebrates its overall debut, there is a different brand that includes new collections or products in its inventory–We are spoiled and definitely don’t complain.

In addition, spring and summer seem to be in the foreground. From Neutrogena’s new sunscreen for the body to Coola’s scalp mist to Kestral and Kitsch’s chic travel accessories, you can book your vacation with a look at our list of the most popular February drops. Keep scrolling and don’t try to add at least one of them to your cart.

Botanics’ new Simply Calm range takes advantage of the soothing properties of cannabis sativa seed oil to soothe dry and irritated skin. Also pay attention to the appropriate overnight mask and the moisturizing serum.

This new perfume is all about floral notes, inspired by rose buds on the edge of the flower.

This UK-based brand is new to state Ulta shelves. Aside from the minimal packages for scientific laboratories, most of the range focuses on solutions to common problems like acne.

We have recommended CeraVes anti-itch lotion countless times and now there is finally a suitable body wash, a creamy oil and a moisturizer for the treatment of skin that is too dry and prone to eczema.

This light, vegetable mist provides sun protection for the often forgotten hair and scalp areas.

Colourpop’s sister skin care brand is new on Ulta shelves. If you have never tried it, we recommend starting with one of the face milk.

Hello is constantly expanding the oral care game with new innovations. This month, they have taken a handful of outstanding products from the range, including CBD tea tree oil toothpaste, charcoal mouthwash and toothpaste tablets.

If you don’t know the drying aspects of a matte foundation, let us introduce you to the matte moisturizer enriched with sun protection factor, which is full of skin-care ingredients that leave no greasy finish.

(Available online 2/9, in-store 2/16)

One of Joico’s new hair care collections is dedicated to protecting and improving hot hair from start to finish.

The HydraSplash collection from Joico is designed for a longer-lasting hydration with patented SmartRelease technology, which guarantees a durability of the benefits of up to 24 hours.

Finally, the Moisture Recovery Range is enriched with ingredients that breathe life into dry and damaged strands.

This water-like formula really does it all. Whether you want to use it as a weekly treatment, priming your hair before heat styling, or needing an increase in shine, its versatility is a hit with people with all hair textures.

The Kestrel range of travel accessories not only looks chic and absolutely fashionable, but is also designed to carry more than you can see at first glance.

If you’re always worried about exceeding TSA requirements, take one of Kitsch’s new travel sets for your hand luggage.

MyChelle is also a new kid in the Ulta block and every single product in the range is dedicated to sun protection.

16 new Oh K! Products are available on the Ulta shelves, but we are particularly fascinated by this foot mask enriched with salicylic acid for dry, stained heels.

Sexy Hair has not only updated the package for some of its most popular products. They are also offered for sale.

SheaMoisture’s hair and skin care collections are always broad and the latest is no different. The cannabis oil line includes everything from a daily moisturizer to facial oil to cream cleaners.

The Australian brand The Fox Tan is a novelty in the Ulta shops and already delights with tanning formulas and entertaining packaging.

Six new TONYMOLY products are available, including this night mask enriched with lavender and marigold extract to soothe and moisturize irritated skin.

The latest sun protection product from Neutrogena is suitable for the face and body, fragrance-free and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes with every application.

This ultra-black mascara formula is waterproof for up to 24 hours and mixed with jojoba oil and vitamin B5 to care for the eyelashes.

Hempz has expanded its Ulta range with more than 10 new products, including this CBD-enriched moisturizer with integrated UV protection.

Miss Spa’s bow masks are already big hits, but the new fleet of current masks is sure to be just as popular in the coming months.

This highly effective blush is available in two colors and promises a natural-looking blush.

The latest range from Scunci includes barrettes, hair ties and more in neutral tones that will go with any part of your wardrobe.

The new Sol by Jergens product line from Jergens is dedicated to sunless tanning and includes water mousse, towels and body tanner.

Of all the new Olay skin serums, what we are most excited about is this version with an even shade that is enriched with vitamin C to lighten and balance blemished skin.

Winter is known for its cruelty to our hands and makes this nourishing balm a must for our work bags.

The latest cleaning product from Carol’s daughter is a water-foam shampoo, which is mixed with a micellar water-aloe formula and acts as a magnet and pulls dirt from the surface of the scalp.

The herbal BB cream from Pacifica gives the skin a hint of color and provides it with healthy ingredients such as hyaluronic acid.

