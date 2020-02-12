New Tyrannosaurus species called the ‘Reaper of Death’ found in Canada

Scientists said on Monday that they had discovered a new kind of dinosaur that was closely related to Tyrannosaurus rex, which roamed the North American plain some 80 million years ago.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum – Greek for “Reaper of Death” – is considered the oldest member of the T-Rex family that has been discovered so far in North America and is said to have been about eight meters (26 feet) long.

“We chose a name that embodies what this tyrannosaurus was as the only known great top predator of his time in Canada, the mower of death,” Darla Zelenitsky, assistant professor of Dinosaur Palaeobiology at the Canadian University of Calgary. “The nickname has become Thanatos,” she told AFP.

While T-Rex – the most famous of all dinosaur species, immortalized in Steven Spielberg’s epic Jurassic Park from 1993 – pursued its prey about 66 million years ago, Thanatos dates at least 79 million years, the team said.

The specimen was discovered by Jared Voris, a PhD student in Calgary, and is the first new tyrannosaur species found in Canada for 50 years.

“There are relatively few types of tyrannosaids, relatively speaking,” said Zelenitsky, co-author of the study that appeared in the journal Cretaceous Research.

“Due to the nature of the food chain, these large top predators were rare compared to herbivorous or herbivorous dinosaurs.” The research showed that Thanatos had a long, deep snout, comparable to more primitive tyrannosaurs living in the southern United States.

The researchers suggested that the difference in tyrannosaur skull shapes between regions could be due to differences in diet and depending on the prey available at that time.

