New technology for the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases

Monash University researchers in Australia have developed a radical, non-invasive technology that can diagnose respiratory diseases such as cystic fibrosis and lung cancer and potentially deliver faster treatments to patients.

For the first time, researchers have used technologies that are usually limited to high-tech synchrotron systems in a shared laboratory and used new four-dimensional X-ray velocity images (XV technology) to obtain high-resolution and sensitive real-time images of the air flow through the lungs in living organisms.

Dr. Rhiannon Murrie, from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Monash University, shows the likely impact of this technology on the detection, monitoring, and treatment of respiratory diseases in a non-invasive and non-terminal manner.

The technology also has the potential to tell if treatment for respiratory diseases is effective much earlier.

The technology has since been commercialized by 4Dx Limited, an Australian medical technology company led by CEO and former Monash University researcher, Professor Andreas Fouras. The technology has been scaled up for human clinical trials in the United States. Phase I has already been successfully completed.

The study was published in Scientific reports in January 2020.

“Early diagnosis and ongoing monitoring of genetic and chronic lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis, asthma and lung cancer is currently hampered by the inability to measure the spatial distribution of lung function in a breathing lung,” said Dr. Murrie.

“Because lung function tests are measured on the mouth, these tests cannot locate where any change in function occurs in the lungs. In addition, while CT scans provide high quality 3D images, they cannot image the lungs while breathing, which means that the airflow through the airways and into the lung tissue cannot be measured. “

Research by Dr. Murrie and the multidisciplinary collaboration of physicists, engineers, biologists and clinicians are changing this approach to diagnosing and treating lung diseases by determining the functional lung movement and airflow in living mice, which were recorded using X-ray technology at 30 frames per second.

Comparison of a cystic fibrosis mouse model with a healthy control mouse allowed the researchers to see a dramatic decrease in lung ventilation in the left lung of the diseased mouse, which was mainly due to a blocked airway.

The researchers were able to pinpoint the exact locations where lung deficiency occurred and the location of the obstruction that caused the restricted airflow.

The successful study opens up opportunities to diagnose, treat and treat respiratory diseases earlier than current technology allows and with a lower radiation dose than the current CT examination.

“The ability to perform this technique in the laboratory enables longitudinal studies of disease progression and treatment development in easily accessible facilities around the world,” said Dr. Murrie.

“This finding is an exciting step to advance understanding of lung diseases and treatments that affect millions of people worldwide, particularly cystic fibrosis patients that affect more than 70,000 people worldwide.”

Professor Fouras said, “I am pleased to see that this technology, originally developed at Monash University, is now being commercialized to maximize clinical impact and also to enable cutting-edge medical research like this.”

