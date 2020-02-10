New technology could help solve the AI’s “memory bottleneck”

An optical image of the device structure with a 4 micron column diameter. Credit: Northwest University / University of Messina, Italy

Storage-hungry, energy-saving big data could finally have found its counterpart.

Electrical engineers at Northwestern University and the University of Messina in Italy have developed a new magnetic storage device that may support the surge in data-centric computing that requires more and more power, storage space, and speed.

The device is based on antiferromagnetic (AFM) materials and is the smallest of its kind ever shown. It uses a record-breaking electrical current to write data.

“The rise of big data has enabled artificial intelligence (AI) to emerge in the cloud and on edge devices, and has fundamentally changed the computing, networking, and data storage industries,” said Pedram Khalili of the northwest, who led the research. “However, existing hardware cannot sustain the rapid growth of data-centric computing. Our technology could potentially solve this challenge.”

The research will be published in the journal on February 10 Nature electronics,

Khalili is an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the McCormick School of Engineering in the northwest. He led the study with Giovanni Finocchio, an associate professor of electrical engineering at the University of Messina. The team also included Matthew Grayson, professor of electrical and computer engineering at McCormick. Jiacheng Shi and Victor Lopez-Dominguez, who are both members of Khalili’s laboratory, acted as co-lead authors of the work.

From promise to the probable

Although AI is promising to improve many areas of society, including health systems, transportation, and security, it can only realize its potential if it is supported by the computer.

Ideally, AI needs the best parts of today’s storage technologies: As fast as static random access memory (SRAM) and with a storage capacity similar to dynamic random access memory (DRAM) or flash. In addition, it requires little power loss.

A video of the switching process based on the simulations of the researchers. Credit: Northwest University / University of Messina, Italy

“There is no storage technology that meets all of these requirements,” said Khalili. “This has led to a so-called ‘storage bottleneck’ that significantly limits the performance and energy consumption of today’s AI applications.”

To meet this challenge, Khalili and his staff used AFM materials. In AFM materials, electrons behave like tiny magnets due to a quantum mechanical property called “spin,” but the material itself does not show macroscopic magnetization because the spins are aligned antiparallel.

Typically, storage devices require electrical power to store stored data. With AFM materials, however, the magnetically ordered spins take on this task, so that a continuously applied electrical current is not necessary. As an additional bonus, the data cannot be deleted by external magnetic fields. Because densely packed devices do not interact with magnetic fields, AFM-based devices are very safe and easy to scale to small dimensions.

Easily implementable technology

AFM materials have been studied in previous studies because they are inherently fast, safe, and use less power. However, previous researchers have had difficulty controlling the magnetic order in the materials.

Khalili and his team used columns made of antiferromagnetic platinum-manganese – a geometry that has not been researched before. With a diameter of only 800 nanometers, these columns are ten times smaller than previous AFM-based storage devices.

It is important that the resulting device is compatible with the existing processes for the production of semiconductors. This means that current manufacturing companies can easily adopt the new technology without having to invest in new equipment.

“This brings the AFM memory – and thus the highly scaled and powerful magnetic random access memory (MRAM) – much closer to practical applications,” said Khalili. “This is a big deal for the industry, as there is a strong demand today for technology and materials to improve the scaling and performance of MRAM and to increase the return on the huge investments that the industry has already made in this technology, to get them into manufacturing. “

Khalili’s team is already working on the next steps for translation into applications.

“We are now working on further reducing the size of these devices and improving the methods for reading out their magnetic state,” said Khalili. “We’re also looking for more energy efficient ways to write data in AFM materials, such as replacing electrical current with electrical voltage, a challenging task that could increase energy efficiency by an order of magnitude or more.”

