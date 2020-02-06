New technologies are reinventing the way residents protect their homes.

In recent years, a further development of do-it-yourself security systems has come onto the market. One of the most popular categories are home security cameras.

Dale Jag, a resident of Cathedral City, has built a fortress over the years.

“I have about 32 (cameras) in the house,” said Jag.

Jag keeps an arsenal of surveillance cameras in his house to keep the crooks away.

“I have them on the mailbox and on the other end of the property, on the front and here on the sidewalk,” Jag says to News Channel 3. “Many people only call me the watchdog in the neighborhood because I always take care.” from that. “

It is a problem worth taking seriously.

The neighborhood has been hit by several criminals. Lastly, a suspected postal thief.

Home security cameras in the same neighborhood arrested a woman who was hanging around on January 13th. The woman was not caught, but the video was handed over to the police.

January 13 surveillance video

Others weren’t so lucky.

“We had some people we actually went to court with and who were prosecuted,” said Jag.

Jag is like so many others in the Coachella Valley, just trying to keep intruders away. Make no mistake as home security cameras come in handy.

An example of this happened just last month. A home security camera detects a thief who has broken into a house in Palm Springs. The homeowner was informed of the break-in, contacted the police and a few minutes later the suspect was arrested.

Alex Perdriel (courtesy of the Palm Springs Police Department)

Details: Live surveillance video leads to the arrest of a possible burglar

“It is definitely a useful tool,” said Sgt. Mike Casavan of the Palm Springs Police Department.

According to Casavan, surveillance videos can ultimately be helpful in investigations like this.

“With video surveillance, we may be able to identify someone that could later lead to prosecution,” said Casavan.

The whole process of getting a system could be a little daunting.

Nowadays the consumer market is overcrowded with surveillance cameras. You also need to consider certain aspects such as pricing, features, quality, privacy, video quality, response time, privacy, and Smart IQ.

News Channel 3’s Shelby Nelson looked at some of the top brands on the market.

Based on popularity, overall performance, and up to $ 300.

Arlo Pro 2 has the best grades. It is rated “very good” in 4 of 5 categories, but this concerns data protection. The system costs about $ 300 for a kit with two cameras.

Then there is Nest Cam IQ Indoor, which also delivers excellent ratings in all categories. The going rate, also about $ 300 but for a camera.

After these two brands, Nest Cam Indoor and Amazon Cloud Cam are the top brands.

The popular bell device scored fewer points compared to this group of cameras, which is partly due to the video quality and intelligent functions.

The systems all offer different combinations of functions, but as long as they do their job, that’s really all that’s important to the neighbors.

“You don’t want to mess with the bay. I mean, just be honest. You’ll be hit with a camera somewhere on the course,” said Jag.

Other factors to consider when buying a home camera monitoring system are weather resistance, motion sensors, and wireless connectivity.