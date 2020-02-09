New Tamil Alliance launched in Sri Lanka, to compete in April elections

The Tamil People’s National Alliance was forged under the leadership of the former Chief Minister of the Northern Province CV Wigneswaran, who has always maintained a hard line about Tamil nationalism as opposed to the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

PTI

Last updated: February 9, 2020, 9:04 PM IST

Colombo: An alternative alliance for the moderate Tamil National Alliance, the most important Tamil political party in Sri Lanka, was formed on Sunday in Jaffna to participate in the next parliamentary elections that are expected to take place in April.

The Thamizhi Makkal Tesiya Kootani or the Tamil People’s National Alliance was forged under the leadership of the former Chief Minister of Northern Province CV Wigneswaran, who has always maintained a hard line about Tamil nationalism as opposed to the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

Wigneswaran said he opposed Sri Lanka being called a Sinhala Buddhist country, which was not the official position of the TNA.

The alliance started with the signing of an MoU between three Tamil parties in Jaffna.

Among the signatories were former members of the TNA, including veteran Tamil political party leader Suresh Premachandran.

At launch, Wigneswaran accused the TNA of continually misleading the Tamil people by working with the government in the south.

Wigneswaran, supported by the TNA, became the first elected prime minister of the Northern Province in 2013 when he was elected with more than 80 percent of the Tamil vote.

The new alliance wants to challenge the next parliamentary elections, which are expected to take place at the end of April, in the North and East provinces.

