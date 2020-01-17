Anaheim, Calif. – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened in Disneyland, California.

The lively attraction first opened at Disney Hollywood Studios in Florida

Attraction puts riders in the middle of a struggle between resistance and first order

The highly anticipated ride made its debut in front of a large audience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in December.

In Disneyland, the ride is identical to that of Disney World, which puts drivers in a fight between resistance and First Order.

Rise of the Resistance joins Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, the other attraction of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And although the attractions on both coasts are the same, the country isn’t.

The version of Disneyland that first appeared in May has a lighter color scheme than Disney Worlds. The rocks and buildings around Batuu, the planet on which the country is located, are sand colored with light shades of gray and tan. Disney Worlds Galaxy’s Edge has bolder, darker colors to protect it from the harsh Florida sun.

Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland also has more entrances and exits than its counterpart in Disney World. There are three in Disneyland and two in Disney World.

Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge also has groceries that are not available in Disney World. And even both versions of Galaxy’s Edge serve blue and green milk. Disney World is the only one that offers an alcoholic option.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s is the largest and most ambitious thematic land expansion for a Disney park.