Paleontologists have discovered a remarkable new species of carnivorous dinosaur in Utah that inhabited the alluvial plains of western North America during the Late Jurassic period, 157-152 million years ago.

The species belongs to allosaurs, a group of two-legged, large-bodied carnivorous dinosaurs that lived during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, and which has been presented at the Utah Museum of Natural History.

Previously, paleontologists thought there was only one species of Allosaurus in Jurassic North America.

“This study shows that there were two species: the recently described Allosaurus jimmadseni evolved at least five million years before its youngest cousin, Allosaurus fragilis,” said lead co-author Mark Loewen, an associate researcher at the Utah Museum of Natural History.

Allosaurus jimmadseni is distinguished by a series of unique features, including low ridges that extend from the top of the eyes to the snout and a relatively narrow back of the skull with a flat surface to the bottom of the upper skull under the eyes.

At 155 million years, Allosaurus jimmadseni is the oldest geologically species of Allosaurus, prior to Utah’s best-known state fossil Allosaurus fragilis.

Allosaurus jimmadseni was the most common and superior predator in its ecosystem. It had relatively long legs and tail, and long arms with three sharp claws.

“The skull of Allosaurus jimmadseni is more lightly constructed than its posterior relative Allosaurus fragilis, which suggests a different feeding behavior between the two,” he added in an article published in the open access scientific journal PeerJ.

George Engelmann of the University of Nebraska, Omaha initially discovered the initial skeleton of the new species within the Dinosaur National Monument in 1990.

In 1996, several years after the collection of the headless skeleton, Ramal Jones of the University of Utah made the radioactive skull that belongs to the skeleton.

Allosaurus jimmadseni lived in the semi-arid flood plains of the Morrison Formation in the interior of western North America.

“The discovery of this new dinosaur taxon will provide important information about the life and times of the Jurassic dinosaurs and represents another unique component of the United States Heritage,” said Brent Breithaupt, regional paleontologist at the Land Management Office of the United States (BLM).

