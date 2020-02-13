New Serena Williams partnership promotes gender equality

At the MAKERS conference in Los Angeles in 2020, Secret Deodorant, an old women’s equality champion and advocate for female athletes, announced a new partnership with Serena Williams. The new cooperation will further promote gender equality and has pledged an additional $ 1 million to support equality programs.

As an archetype of power, determination and perseverance to achieve her goals and break records, Williams offers her unique experience and perspective as a female athlete and change agent. “Sport has changed my life and I feel compelled to give back to guarantee a better future for women in sport. I am incredibly honored to join forces with Secret and look forward to working closely to promote the fight for gender equality for all athletes, ”said Williams.

To begin with, Serena and Secret will conduct a study on “Gender Inequality in Sport” to investigate gender bias and the ways in which it emerges at different levels of sport, from athletics to professional sport.

Secret Associate Brand Director, Sarah Saunders, revealed that Secret is excited to learn about inequality in sport. “In collaboration with Serena – one of the most important athletes in the world and an icon of strength – we would like to further investigate how these inequalities occur in sport and work together to achieve tangible progress,” she exclaimed.

