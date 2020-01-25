New Rules Introduced for Biscayne Bay Boaters Before Super Bowl - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – New rules for this year’s Super Bowl will be introduced this weekend for boaters who make their way through Biscayne Bay near downtown Miami.

From 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, boaters who drive from the Venetian Causeway through the bay to the Miami River must maintain a constant speed and must not slow down, stop or anchor.

According to U.S. Coast Guard commander Jo-Ann F. Burdian, the security zone will be open until 8:00 am on Monday, February 3, the day after the game.

“This is to ensure that events in Bayside are safe and that boaters stay safe,” said Burdian. “We expect increased traffic.”

Several different law enforcement agencies will band together to enforce the security zone.

“We will have a strong law enforcement presence along the Biscayne Channel and Biscayne Bay, particularly near the city of Miami,” said a Miami-Dade Police spokesman.

The coast guard said if boaters slow down or stop in these waters, be ready for what’s to come.

“Expect to be challenged by law enforcement to determine what your purpose is to stop in the zone,” said Burdian. “If you are disabled, we will take you out of the zone so that you can get help outside of this security zone.”

If boaters are on the road these days and want to get into trouble on the water, they are asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard via VHF Channel 16.

