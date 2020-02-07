New robot does an excellent job of taking blood

A prototype of an automated blood collection and testing device. Photo credit: Unnati Chauhan

In the future, robots could take blood samples, which benefits patients and healthcare workers alike.

A team led by Rutgers has developed a blood collection robot that works at least as well as humans in the first clinical study on people with automated blood collection and testing equipment.

The device delivers quick results and enables healthcare professionals to spend more time treating patients in hospitals and other settings.

The results, published in the magazine technologywere comparable to or better than clinical standards, with the overall success rate of the 31 participants who had blood drawn being 87%. For the 25 people whose veins were easily accessible, the success rate was 97%.

The device contains an ultrasound-guided robot that draws blood from the veins. A fully integrated device that includes a sample handling module and a centrifuge-based blood analyzer can be used at the bedside, as well as in ambulances, emergency rooms, clinics, medical practices, and hospitals.

Venipuncture, in which a needle is inserted into a vein to take a blood sample or perform intravenous therapy, is the most common clinical procedure worldwide. More than 1.4 billion operations are performed in the United States annually. According to previous studies, 27% of patients without visible veins, 40% of patients without palpable veins and 60% of emaciated patients failed.

Repeated failure to start an IV line increases the likelihood of phlebitis, thrombosis, and infection, and may require targeting large veins in the body or arteries – at much higher costs and risks. As a result, venipuncture is a major cause of injury to patients and doctors. In addition, difficult access to veins can add up to an hour to treatment time, require more staff, and is estimated to cost more than $ 4 billion a year in the United States.

“A device like ours could help clinicians take blood samples quickly, safely, and reliably to avoid unnecessary complications and pain in patients through multiple needle puncture attempts,” said lead author Josh Leipheimer, a PhD student in biomedical engineering at the Yarmush Laboratory for Biomedical Engineering Department in the School of Engineering at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

In the future, the device could be used for procedures such as IV catheterization, central venous access, dialysis and placement of arterial lines. The next steps include refining the device to improve success rates in patients with difficult-to-access veins. Data from this study are used to improve artificial intelligence in robots and to improve its performance.

Rutger’s co-authors are Max L. Balter and Alvin I. Chen, both of whom have a PhD; Enrique J. Pantin at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Professor Kristen S. Labazzo; and principal researcher Martin L. Yarmush, endowed professor of Paul and Mary Monroe and respected professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering. A researcher from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital also contributed to the study.

Researchers are developing automated robots for faster blood tests

More information:

Josh M. Leipheimer et al., First Evaluation of a Handheld Automated Venipuncture Device for Rapid Venous Blood Collection from Humans, TECHNOLOGY (2020). DOI: 10.1142 / S2339547819500067

Provided by

Rutgers University

Quote:

New robot does an excellent job in taking blood samples (2020, February 7)

accessed on February 7, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-robot-superior-job-sampling-blood.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.