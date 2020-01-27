New research reveals safety risk for scooters and riders

IT experts at UTSA have published the first overview of the security and privacy risks posed by electronic scooters and related software services and applications. Credit: MusicFox Fx on Unsplash

Compact vehicles, such as electronic scooters, zippers in and out of circulation. In San Antonio alone, over 12,000 scooters are on the road. For this reason, micro-mobility is seen as a relieving tendency to tackle congestion.

However, new research by UTSA finds that electronic scooters have risks beyond the risks of potential collisions. IT experts at UTSA have published the first overview of the security and privacy risks posed by electronic scooters and related software services and applications.

“In the course of the study, we found that in addition to significant security concerns, this new model of transport also brings new cyber security and privacy risks,” notes Murtuza Jadliwala, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science who led this study.

According to the review, which will appear shortly in Proceedings of the 2nd ACM Conference on Auto and Aircraft Safety (AutoSec ​​2020), hackers can trigger a number of attacks, including tracking users and even false GPS systems for direct riders to inadvertent locations. Electronic scooter providers can be subject to service attacks and data leaks.

“We identified and described a variety of vulnerabilities or attack attacks in the current passenger compartment or micro-system, an ecosystem that could potentially be exploited by malicious rivals, from inferior riders’ private data and to causing financial damage to riders. remotely controlling the behavior and operation of vehicles, “Jadliwala said.

Some e-scooter models communicate with the rider’s smartphone via a low-power Bluetooth channel. Someone with malicious intent could watch these wireless channels and listen to data exchanges between the scooter application and the riders’ smartphones through easy and cheap hardware and software tools such as Ubertooth and WireShark.

Those who sign up to use electronic scooters also offer a lot of personal and sensitive data beyond just billing information. According to the study, providers automatically collect other analytics, such as location and individual vehicle information. This data can be combined to create an individual profile that may include a cyclist’s preferred route, personal interests and home and work positions.

“Cities are experiencing explosive population growth. Micromotives promise to make people more sustainable, faster and more economical,” Jadliwala added. “In order to ensure that this industry remains viable, companies must consider not only the safety of riders and pedestrians, but also how to protect consumers and themselves from the significant cyber and private threats it poses. the new technology “.

This study was produced by UTSA’s Security, Privacy, Trust and Ethics in Computing Lab, which was also behind the recent publication on how smart bulbs can be made. The lab is dedicated to addressing privacy and security issues with ubiquitous devices.

The analysis of electronic micro-mobility scooters was conducted by Jadliwala along with postgraduate students Nisha Vinayaga-Sureshkanth, Raveen Wijewickrama and postdoctoral associate Anindya Maiti.

Exchange electric scooters, overcoming anchored bicycles

Provided by

University of Texas at San Antonio

Reference:

New research reveals security risk for e-scooters and riders (2020, January 27)

retrieved on January 27, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-exposes-e-scooters-riders.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.