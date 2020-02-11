New “reaper of death” Tyrannosaur species discovered in Canada

A new species of tyrannosaurus, called the ‘mower of death’, was discovered in Canada and marks the first new variant of the genus that has been found in the country for 50 years.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum – which owes its name to the Greek god of death Thanatos combined with theristes, someone who harvests or harvests – the fossilized skull fragments and jawbone of the 79.5-million-year-old dinosaur were discovered by farmer and paleontology enthusiast John De Groot while he walked near Alberta.

“The jaw bone was an absolutely stunning find,” he said. “We knew it was special because you could clearly see the petrified teeth.”

Now research from the University of Calgary and the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology has shown that Mr. De Groot’s discovery is the oldest ever within the borders of Canada.

“We are delighted to announce the first new species of tyrannosaurus that has been discovered in Canada in 50 years,” Dr. said. François Therrien, paleoecology dinosaur curator at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

1/16 Triceratops

A ceratopsian, meaning “horned face,” the triceratops lived between 68-66 million years ago in the late Cretaceous period. The depicted skeleton was found in Montana, USA and can be seen in the Senckenberg Museum in Germany

Christian Voigt / SWNS

2/16 Tyrannosaurus rex

This large carnivore lived between 68-66 million years ago in the late Cretaceous period. The depicted skeleton, known as Tristan Otto, can be seen in the Berlin Museum of Natural History and is one of the best-preserved T-rex skeletons in the world. Of the 300 bones that make up the screen, 170 are real fossils

Christian Voigt / SWNS

3/16 Stegosaurus

This armored herbivore lived between 155-145 million years ago in the late Jurassic period. This fossil was found at Bone Cabin Quarry in Wyoming, USA and can be seen at the Senckenberg Museum in Germany.

Christian Voigt / SWNS

4/16 Triceratops

A ceratopsian, meaning “horned face,” the triceratops lived between 68-66 million years ago in the late Cretaceous period. The depicted skeleton was found in Montana, USA and can be seen in the Senckenberg Museum in Germany

Christian Voigt / SWNS

5/16 Pterodactyl

The most famous of the pterosaurs lived between 150-148 million years ago in the late Jurassic period. The skeleton shown is the largest ever found and can be seen in the Altmühltal Museum in Germany

Christian Voigt / SWNS

6/16 Tyrannosaurus rex

This large carnivore lived between 68-66 million years ago in the late Cretaceous period. The depicted skeleton, known as Tristan Otto, can be seen in the Berlin Museum of Natural History and is one of the best-preserved T-rex skeletons in the world. Of the 300 bones that make up the screen, 170 are real fossils

Christian Voigt / SWNS

7/16 Saber-toothed tiger

Officially known as a smilodon, the saber-toothed tiger was a dominant predator between 2.5 million – 10,000 years ago in the Pleistocene era. The skeleton shown can be seen in the Senckenberg Museum in Germany

Christian Voigt / SWNS

8/16 Elaphrosaurus

The ‘fleet lizard’ lived between 154-151 million years ago in the late Jurassic period. This skeleton can be seen in the Natural History Museum of Berlin

Christian Voigt / SWNS

9/16 Mastodon

The American mastodon lived between about 5 million – 10,000 years ago. The skeleton shown can be seen in the Berlin Museum of Natural History

Christian Voigt / SWNS

10/16 Gomphotherium

This prehistoric elephant lived between 15 and 5 million years ago. The Gomphotherium looks remarkably much like an elephant, with the most striking difference being the lower tusk that protruded from the lower jaw of this beast. This specific skeleton can be seen in the Senckenberg museum in Germany

Christian Voigt / SWNS

11/16 Kentrosaurus

This armored herbivore lived between 155-150 million years ago in the late Jurassic period. The skeleton shown can be seen in the Berlin Museum of Natural History

Christian Voigt / SWNS

12/16 Tyrannosaurus rex

This large carnivore lived between 68-66 million years ago in the late Cretaceous period. The depicted skeleton, known as Tristan Otto, can be seen in the Berlin Museum of Natural History and is one of the best-preserved T-rex skeletons in the world. Of the 300 bones that make up the screen, 170 are real fossils

Christian Voigt / SWNS

13/16 Dysalotosaurus

This herbivore lived around 152 million years ago in the late Jurassic period. The skeleton shown can be seen in the Berlin Museum of Natural History

Christian Voigt / SWNS

14/16 Mantellisaurus

This herbivore lived about 152 million years ago in the early Cretaceous period. The skeleton shown can be seen in the Natural History Museum in London

Christian Voigt / SWNS

15/16 Stygimoloch

The name means ‘devil from hell’, the stygimoloch lived in the late Cretaceous period around 66 million years ago. The skeleton shown can be seen in the Berlin Museum of Natural History

Christian Voigt / SWNS

16/16 Euoplocephalus

This herbivore lived between 76-70 million years ago in the late Cretaceous period. This specific skeleton – on display at the Senckenberg Museum in Germany – was found in Alberta, Canada, where the first Euoplocephalus fossil was also found in 1897

Christian Voigt / SWNS

He added: “This discovery is important because it fills a gap in our understanding of the evolution of the tyrannosaurus.”

After analyzing his age and the shape of his skull, scientists were able to conclude that the bones belonged to a unique species, standing 8ft long with ridges in his upper jaw above his threatening, 7cm teeth.

Jared Voris, a PhD student from the University of Calgary and lead author of the study, said: “Thanatotherists can be distinguished from all other tyrannosaurs by numerous skull features, but the most prominent are vertical ridges that run the length of the upper jaw . “

The age of the beast places it alongside only two other dinosaurs found in Canada that chased the earth between 66 and 77 million years ago – the spherical colepiocephale and the horned cousin of the triceratops, xenoceratops.

The likely top predator of the era is also one of only five tyrannosaurus species that can be discovered in the region, in addition to Daspletosaurus, Gorgosaurus, Albertosaurus and Tyrannosaurus.

