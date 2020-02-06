New publisher BAD IDEA A new approach to shake up the comic industry

Valiant Entertainment alums work together to form a new publisher named Bad Idea and unveiled plans for the new approach to the comic strip industry.

Former makers and executives of Valiant Entertainment, including Dinesh Shamdasani (Co-CEO / Co-CCO), Warren Simons (Co-CEO / Co-CCO), Hunter Gorinson (Publisher), Joshua Johns (Director of Marketing) and Atom Freeman are joined forces to create bad idea. This new publisher plans to turn the comic book industry upside down by doing things in an unconventional way, including limiting Bad Idea titles to just 20 comic stores at launch.

The 20 stores in question will be selected on the basis of a unique system of criteria, with Bad Idea increasing that number to 50 by the end of the year. In addition, Bad Idea only releases two separate issues per month with no variants and readers can only have one purchase a physical copy of each comic, meaning that digital versions will not be available.

Below you can view the cover of Bad Idea for Megalith # 1!

Bad Idea also limits its output to single-issue strips, meaning that the publisher will not produce collections from its series in trade pockets, hardcovers or other formats. Each BAD IDEA strip will be available in a prestigious format package for $ 3.99, although some will contain more than the standard 22 pages for the same price.

Among the upcoming titles of Bad Idea is Lewis LaRosa’s Megalith series and writer Matt Kindt and the ENIAC series by artist Doug Braithwaite, the latest of which will be launched in May. Bad Idea also says it collaborates with Mae Catt (Young Justice), Joshua Dysart (Unknown Soldier, Harbinger), Tomas Giorello (XO Manowar), Lewis LaRosa (Bloodshot Reborn), Adam Pollina (X-Force), Robert Venditti (Justice) League), Marguerite Bennett (Batwoman), Eric Heisserer (Bird Box, Arrival), Jody Houser (Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy), Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Gideon Falls), Peter Milligan (X-Statix), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man) and more.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

