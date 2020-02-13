New “PUBG Arcade” will include Team Deathmatch in Update 6.2

PUBG has published a dev letter describing the new “PUBG Arcade” and Team Deathmatch game mode that arrives alongside Update 6.2. The notes contain more details about the new game mode and mention the team’s plan to introduce other game modes on the road.

The announcement came in a dev letter that was posted on PUBG social media channels, where the company unveiled “PUBG Arcade”, a new tab in the main menu that accommodates alternative game modes for the company’s innovative Battle Royale experience. “Arcade” will contain the highly anticipated Game Deathmatch game mode when Update 6.2 hits live servers, which is expected to be available to North American players on Thursday morning.

As for Team Deathmatch itself, it feels like PUBG really combed it before they made their plans public. The new game mode reflects the standard “TDM” action, but offers some unique features to keep it interesting and unique for PUBG.

Team Deathmatch mode places two teams of eight players against each other, with the first team reaching 50 Kills winning the round – the first team taking two rounds to win the match. Gameplay takes place in seven separate areas on four of the cards that players already know and like, and offers a change of scenery for players who return match after match. Changing weather is also switched on, making more combinations possible between the seven cards and numerous weather conditions.

Locations for each of the seven TDM Battlefields:

Erangel – Stalber, Sosnovka Military base

Sanhok – Paradise Resort, Docks

Vikendi – Podvosto, Peshkova

Miramar – Campo Militar

Although the community craved the freedom to customize your equipment with sights, handles and attachments, PUBG has chosen to continue with eight “spawn kits” at the moment, which are just pre-set equipment. I feel it is a decision that the team is not fully committed to, and it goes without saying that customization would be welcomed by most players.

These eight spawn kits provide the player with individual strengths and weaknesses, something that is important to consider when usually jumping for the Sniper or Assult Rifle gear. For example, if you play up close on one of the cards with foggy weather conditions, give the Shotgun or SMG Spawn Kit a try. You can select and change your spawn kit by opening the map, which also shows the individual player statistics for each team.

When disabled, players are again on the card with “short invulnerability” near teammates when it is safe to do so. This should reduce the chance of spawning camping and offer a more pleasant experience for everyone. I’m excited to see PUBG with this respawning method, instead of their former Warmode respawn system that parachuted players from the plane as if you were starting a new Battle Royale game.

The player’s card contains match statistics for each player in each team. You can also choose and switch between eight “spawn kits”, which are preset equipment for each scenario. pic.twitter.com/WfIIKszaOz

– Ty Brody (@thaibrodie) 13 February 2020

Immediately highlighted by the community, and the feature that I personally see most exciting, is the new “TDM Boost Gauge”. Unlike the standard boost items used in Battle Royale, the TDM Boost Gause is filled after every kill and assist, giving a 10% healing every second. So if you get damage during an exchange but are able to get that kill or assist, your health will regenerate after five seconds at a rate of 10% per second. Kills improve your boost meter by 50%, with each assist contributing 20%. This boost can enable complete domination by highly skilled players, but it becomes interesting to see in action.

In general, this game mode is in my opinion exactly what PUBG has missed. Together with a distinct part of the PUBG community, I have asked to add Team Deathmatch or another game mode to the game. I felt that PUBG was missing something in the middle to attract and retain players who wanted to spend time in a game without too much investment. For everyday players, this point is unlikely to resonate, but being mid-way between the intense and sometimes adrenaline-filled matches of PUBG Battle Royale and the snooze-fest of Training Mode can do wonders for the player base.

It may be too early to say what this game mode, and those coming on the road, could do for the North American player base in the long run, but it will certainly attract the attention of every player who has switched to other titles or PUBG has left in recent months.