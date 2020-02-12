Pokemon’s cloud-based storage system, Pokemon Home, has finally been released for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and there’s a big surprise for long-time fans: Professor Oak is back.

Every favorite Pokemon professor, the man who gave many of us our very first Bulbasaur, Squirtle or Charmander in Pokemon Red & Blue, has returned to help us bring our old friends into the modern age. Except Professor Oak has changed. Oh man, has he changed?

The Pokemon Company

In a terrible twist of fate, the Professor Oak we once knew, the Professor Oak elegantly wearing a white lab coat and saying short sentences like, “The early bird gets the worm, or in this case the Pokémon!” is gone. Or rather, it has evolved.

The Pokemon Company

The world’s leading Pokemon professor, now called “Grand Oak”, wearing overgrown gray hair, a cracked collar, and rave glasses with green arrows, has seen a crisis in his late mid-life.

At the moment, Grand Oak seems to be bragging more about coaches about its Jimmy Buffet cover band than actually giving helpful insights into the world of Pokemon. At that point, Grand Oak undoubtedly bought a motorcycle and most likely subscribed to some racist conspiracy theories about “the kind of people who join Team Rocket”. He also got very angry when his grandson, Gary Oak, asked him to take off those stupid glasses – like a serious guy, you’re in your 70s, what do you think? – and firmly decided that Gary’s claim confirmed his voice Giovanni.

Over time, the Pokemon franchise does too. You either die as a respected Pokemon professor or you become whoever the hell is Grand Oak.