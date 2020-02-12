New production of Jesus Christ Superstar comes to Shea

It is known that plays at the Shea Performing Arts Center fill the house, and this performance is no exception.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the legendary musical Jesus Christ Superstar, a new production will be performed in Queen City. Some viewers said that the lighting of the show reminded them of the New Testament, in which the apostle John Christ quoted: “I am the light of the world; Whoever follows me will not walk in the dark, but will have the light of life. “

“My favorite part was the lighting design. Jesus was in the spotlight all the time, ”said Buffalo Lisa Miller.

And for some of the performers, this light was more than a production element. It was the inspiration that brought her to the theater.

“I was 16 when I got pregnant. And so I took a break from some music. But I would always pray and ask God for more time for my music. I felt that a hole was missing. My entire career has been built on faith, ”said Sandy Redd, Jesus Christ superstar soul girl.

The performers say that it doesn’t matter whether you are religious or not, you can still enjoy this show.

“The wild thing for me is that there are so many convictions only in our line-ups. This is a work of art. We don’t have to agree on having fellowship with each other. “

At the end of the night, every audience and performer takes something different from the experience.