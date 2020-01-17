New photos can give fans a peek into Robert Pattinson’s hairstyle and physique for The Batman.

Warner bros. and DC are going to re-invent Batman and this time Robert Pattinson will portray the young Caped Crusader. Although production on The Batman has already begun, fans still have to get an official glimpse of Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight or his alter ego, Bruce Wayne.

However, new photos have popped up online that can give fans an idea of ​​the hairstyle that Robert Pattinson will radiate as Batman’s billionaire alter ego. Regarding Robert Pattinson’s physique, it can be hard to say, considering that he is fully dressed in the photos and videos, but at least he looks pretty good.

Watch the photos and video of Robert Pattinson in the post below!

“young master Wayne” #Batman pic.twitter.com/w5dDOJy7fx

– Mikhail Villarreal🦇 (@TaurooAldebaran) January 17, 2020

#Batman & Enchantresspic.twitter.com/QQkPG6DZc1

– Mikhail Villarreal🦇 (@TaurooAldebaran) January 17, 2020

The full plot details for The Batman are currently in circulation, although the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves film will follow Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new trilogy with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Bella, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Batman will be released in the cinema on June 25, 2021.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe